* Shilling gains on tea sector dollar inflows * Seen firming further on tight monetary policy * Stocks seen benefiting from falling bond yields (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 31 The Kenyan shilling firmed 1.2 percent against the dollar to its highest level this year on Tuesday, supported by tight liquidity and inflows from tea exports, as inflation declined for a second straight month, while stocks inched down. Year-on-year inflation in east Africa's biggest economy fell to 18.31 percent in January from 18.93 percent in December, but analysts said the drop was not steep enough to warrant a rate cut at a policy meeting on Wednesday. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.90/84.10 against the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 84.60/80. It had earlier touched an intra-day high of 83.65 per dollar last hit on Dec. 28, according to Thomson Reuters data. "The shilling has strengthened, mainly due to the tight liquidity in the market forcing guys to sell dollars. There were also some tea inflows," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Charts showed shilling resistance at 83.00 per dollar, but oil sector importers could weigh on the shilling if it strengthens to that level, traders said. Since a dramatic collapse of the shilling in the middle of last year, the central bank has moved to support the currency with high interest rates and money market operations to keep a tight rein on supply of the domestic currency. The bank stayed out of the repurchase agreement (repo) market on Tuesday after three straight days of unsuccessful offers. In the money market, the weighted average interbank rate rose to 23.1 percent on Monday from 22.7 percent on Friday. In equities, the key NSE-20 Share Index halted a five-day winning streak, losing just 0.02 percent to finish at 3,224.18 points. "After the rally we saw in the last week, investors are now profit-taking. But we expect the rally to continue as inflationary pressures ease on local investors," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "We're likely to see bourse activity pick up gradually as bond yields come down and the government rejects more bids at the auctions." Shares in Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank by assets, fell 1.8 percent to 19 shillings per share as investors sold to book profits on the 11 percent gain last week, Lugalia said. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings ($14.2 million) were traded, up from 710 million shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)