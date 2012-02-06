* Shilling seen firming further on high interest rates
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Feb 6 Offshore inflows into
high-yielding government debt and banks selling dollars helped
the Kenyan shilling firm on Monday, while stocks were
dragged down by tea and coffee grower Sasini.
Traders said increased offshore investor appetite for
government paper across east Africa fuelled by high yields had
increased greenback inflows, supporting local currencies.
"The market also seems to have priced in the $600 million
international loan the (Kenyan) government is seeking and it may
remain bullish for sometime," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading
at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The government is set to seal the loan this month for
infrastructure projects.
At the 1300 GMT close of markets, banks quoted the shilling
at 83.45/55 against the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of
83.80/90.
Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day simple moving
averages showed that the shilling is expected to keep on a
strengthening trend in the short term.
Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the
83.00-84.50 range this week.
The Central Bank of Kenya held its key lending rate at 18
percent for a second straight month in February, disregarding a
marginal fall in inflation over the last two months to 18.31
percent in January.
"With the overall aggregate demand in the economy being
depressed due to the current high cost of accessing credit, the
shilling could strengthen further in the days to come as supply
overwhelms demand for the greenback," Bank of Africa said in a
note to clients.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
fell 0.9 percent to 3,167.49 points, weighed down by
Sasini, which plunged 15.9 percent to 10.30 shillings.
The share fell after it started to trade minus its dividend.
Traders said Monday's fall was exacerbated by a flood of sell
orders in a thin market and they expected the price to correct
in the coming sessions.
"While (Sasini's) share price should have traded 4 percent
lower after going ex-div, the share price declined 15.9 percent
to an oversold position," said Standard Investment Bank in a
daily market report.
In the debt market, traders said the central bank will offer
a reopened 12-year infrastructure bond and a new
one-year Treasury bond worth a total 20 billion shillings ($239
million) at auction this month. Both will be on sale until Feb
21.
"The one-year paper is easy to raise and cheaper for the
government. Banks, which are the biggest buyers, also want
shorter papers," said Kinuthia.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)