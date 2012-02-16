* Shilling weakens on oil importers, biased to strengthen * Barclays performance lifts investors' sentiment * Investors expect stronger performance from other banks (Adds market close, fresh quotes) By Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Feb 16 The shilling weakened marginally on Thursday on the back of dollar demand mainly from oil importers, while Barclays Bank of Kenya buoyed the Nairobi bourse after posting an 11 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit. At the close of markets 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.95/83.15 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 82.80/83.00. "We have seen a bit of (dollar) demand from oil players," Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank said. Traders were however optimistic the local currency would strengthen on high demand for government securities. Chicha said offshore investors were expected to participate in the upcoming auctions which would strengthen the local currency. High yields on Treasury bills and bonds have fuelled investor appetite, especially for the short-dated paper. Subscription rates of Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell at Thursday's auction to 19.332 percent from 19.807 percent last week with investors preferring to lock down longer tenures. Next week, central bank will see a one-year bond as well as a 12-year infrastructure bond set for auction next week. "For now I am still bullish on the shilling," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa said. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share index was about flat, rising by 10.56 points to close at 3,154.46 points, while the all share index barely moved, up just 0.5 points to 69.94 points. Shares of Barclays Kenya, majority owned by British lender Barclays Plc, closed 4.8 percent higher at 13 shillings after surging to an intra-day high of 12 percent, sparking some buying across the banking sector shares. The bank posted an underlying pretax profit of 12.01 billion shillings ($144.95 million) and raised its total dividend by 10 percent to 1.50 shillings a share. Other banks are also set to publish their results soon, and investors were taking positions ahead of their anticipated solid results, traders said. "Investors were not optimistic about Barclays results, but it triggered buying in other bank shares since investors anticipate stronger performance," Doreen Marete, a trader at Sterling Investment Bank said. In the fixed income market, government bonds worth 1.52 billion shillings were traded down from 1.87 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by James Macharia)