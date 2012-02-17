* Shilling expected to weaken on end-month dollar demand * Region's biggest beer producer, banks lift stocks (Adds markets close, fresh quotes) By Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Feb 17 The Kenyan shilling inched up against the dollar on Friday after banks trimmed long dollar positions, with traders expecting the local currency to be under pressure next week from a rise in dollar demand by from importers to meet end-month payments. The downside could be limited, however, if tight shilling liquidity persisted, they said. The central bank has absorbed 40.33 billion shillings ($485.6 million) so far this year to prop up the local currency. The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 16.3 percent on Thursday, as commercial banks borrowed 14.23 billion shillings, from 14.5 percent in the previous session. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.90/83.10 to the dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 82.95/83.15. "There was a bit of (dollar) position squaring ahead of the weekend, by just a few guys," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of Bank of Africa. "Since we are approaching the end of the month, we could see the shilling weakening as clients buy dollars to meet their end-month obligations," he said, referring to payments made by manufacturers who import products in bulk. Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Cooperative Bank, said there was tightness in the money market, though it had not yet filtered into the forex market. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share index rose 0.9 percent to 3,182.14 points on low volumes, near a two-week high, boosted by East African Breweries Ltd., the region's biggest beer producer, which also has the largest capitalisation on the Nairobi bourse. EABL rose 2.3 percent to 180 shillings driven by a 9 percent increase in first-half profits to 6.67 billion shillings ($80.3 million). Shares in Barclays Bank of Kenya rose a further 1.2 percent to 13.40 shillings after climbing nearly 5 percent on Thursday when it posted an 11 percent jump in underlying pretax profit, buoying other banking shares. "There was huge demand on banks in anticipation of strong full year results," Carol Matu, a trader at Dyer & Blair said. "Volumes, however, were low meaning people are holding on to their stocks or they are bidding high." Government and corporate bonds traded in volumes of 1.64 billion shilling up from 1.52 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia, John Stonestreet)