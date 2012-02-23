* High yields on government paper boost shilling
* Company full year earnings result season spurs bourse
(Adds market close fresh quotes)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Feb 23 The Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by increased
greenback inflows from offshore investors buying government
securities, while stocks rose for the third straight day to near
a three-week high.
High yields on government securities have fuelled foreign
demand, especially for short-dated paper, leading to high
subscription rates and bringing dollars into the country.
At close of markets at 1300 GMT, the shilling was quoted by
commercial banks at 82.60/80, stronger than Wednesday's close of
82.90/83.10.
The shilling, which is up 2.8 percent this year, had risen
to an intraday high of 82.30/50 to the dollar.
"Inflows from offshore guys due to bond interest
strengthened the shilling," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at
ABC Bank.
"But that triggered customers (importers) to buy dollars."
Kenya's one-year Treasury bond auctioned on Wednesday forced
the weighted average yield lower to 18.030 percent from 21.082 a
month earlier, and the central bank said the paper had attracted
a 348 percent subscription rate.
Technical charts showed the shilling's resistance level at
82.50 per dollar and a break below it could usher in highs of
81, traders said, a level last seen more than a year ago.
"Foreign flows coming into the bond market caused a rally in
the shilling this morning, before profit-taking by interbank
players weakened it a bit," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at
Standard Chartered Bank.
They said the local currency could strengthen further aided
by rising interest rates in the money market, as banks compete
for the few shillings available, as well as inflows from tea -
the east African country is the world's top exporter of black
tea.
On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE 20-Share index
inched up 0.3 percent to 3,208 points, near a three weeks high,
lifted by positive sentiment from investors due to strong
performance of most companies that have announced their full
year performance.
"Its earnings season and every company so far has announced
good performance. That is what has attracted investors," Johnson
Nderi, a trader at Suntra Investment said.
NIC Bank was the top gainer of the day, outshining
all banks after its share price shoot up by 20 percent to 30
shillings, following a 38 percent pretax profit rise for 2011 to
3.6 billion shillings ($43.48 million)
Government bonds worth 2.52 billion were traded up from
683.6 million shilllings.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)