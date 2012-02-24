* Bourse closes week up 2.1 percent on last week
* Investors eye large banks' FY results
* Shilling seen firmer on high rates, yields
(Adds market close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Feb 24 Kenyan stocks rallied
to a two-month high, gaining more than one percent on
Friday on the back of better-than-expected company results,
while the shilling was marginally stronger against the
dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 1.3
percent to 3,248.40 points during the session, extending its
gains to a fourth straight day and ending the week 2.1 percent
higher than last week's close.
"The equity market witnessed improved performance ... on the
back of strong performances being released by companies," said
Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Shares in British American Tobacco, the region's
largest cigarette manufacturer, soared 15.4 percent to 300
shillings as investors rushed to lock in a high dividend payment
of 30.50 shilling per share.
BAT posted on Thursday a 65 percent rise in full-year pretax
profit to 4.48 billion shillings ($54 million).
Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity
distributor, reported a 10.6 percent rise in its half-year
pretax profit to 3.4 billion shillings ($41 million). Its share
price rose 2.4 percent to 17 shillings.
Traders said investors were eyeing further results,
particularly from large commercial banks.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank in asset
terms, and the largest oil marketer KenolKobil are
expected to release their results next week.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling gained a touch
against the dollar, with foreign appetite for government
securities and high domestic interest rates offsetting demand
for the U.S. currency from the energy sector, traders said.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 82.50/70 against the dollar, barely changed from
Thursday's close of 82.60/80.
"The shilling has continued receiving strong support due to
the current high yields that are attracting offshore interest,"
said Bank of Africa in a daily report.
"We expect that any end-of-month demand will be contained
leaving the shilling in a bullish tone."
Traders said if the shilling comprehensively broke through
an 82.50 resistance level, it could go on to target a high of 81
last reached on Feb. 9 last year.
On the money market, the weighted average interbank lending
rate rose for a tenth straight day to 21.9 percent on Thursday
from 21.6 percent on Wednesday, as banks competed for the few
shillings available.
In the debt market, government bonds worth 556 million
shillings ($6.72 million) were traded, down from 2.5 billion
shillings on Thursday.
($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough/Ruth Pitchford)