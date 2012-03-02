* Inflows help support shilling
* Stocks up for ninth day in a row, seen higher
(Adds market close)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 2 The Kenyan shilling
, aided by waning importer demand for dollars and inflows
from exporters, appreciated on Friday for the first time since
the acting finance minister said the local currency's strength
should be capped.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main share index soared to
a 13-week high, lifted by investors buying stocks seeking
dividends from companies that have announced good full year
performances.
The local currency has been on the backfoot since Robinson
Githae told Reuters on Tuesday he had instructed the central
bank to limit the shillings' appreciation beyond 82 per dollar,
resulting in dollar buying.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, up from 83.25/45 at the close
on Thursday.
"There is little demand for dollars as end month tickets
have been exhausted," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard
Chartered Bank. "We also have better supply from across the
sectors, development agencies and exporters."
The shilling has lost 0.7 percent so far this week. Traders
said the market was waiting for the central bank to clarify the
acting finance minister's directive to cap the shilling's
strength to prevent exporters suffering too much.
"Some banks were shedding their long (dollar) positions
which they have been carrying during last month," Kennedy
Butiko, deputy head of trading at Bank of Africa said.
Traders said high interest rates and attractive yields in
the fixed income market were expected to continue lending
support to the shilling, as inflation eases.
Inflation slowed for the third straight month to 16.7
percent in February from 18.3 percent a month ago, helped by
central bank's tight monetary policy that saw its key lending
rate ramped up to 18 percent in December.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet
on March 6.
"We expect them to hold the rate to be sure if the fall in
inflation is real, before they can start cutting," said Julius
Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
On the Nairobi bourse, the key NSE 20-Share index
extended gains for the ninth day in a row, jumping 0.51 percent
to 3329.16 points, pushed up investors seeking dividends from
companies that have announced full year results, and is expected
to inch up further in coming days during the earnings season.
"The companies that have enounced their results have done
relatively well encouraging investors to come back in the market
seeking dividends," said Samora Kariuki, an analyst at NIC
Securities.
Kenya Commercial Bank the country's largest bank by
assets rose by 4.9 percent to close at 21.50 shillings after
posting a 54 percent jump in pretax profits to 15.1 billion
shillings ($181.38 million).
More companies are expected to release their full year
performance in coming days. Turnover increased to 355 million
shillings from 268.1 million shillings on Thursday, mirroring
increased investor participation in the bourse.
Government bonds worth 1.83 billion shillings were traded on
the exchange, from 305 million shillings a day earlier.
(Editing by George Obulutsa)