* FX market eyes rate decision for direction * Cautious importers buy dollars on acting FinMin comments * Safaricom stocks lift bourse (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 5 The Kenyan shilling slipped on Monday as importers bought dollars ahead of a central bank decision on interest rates that was seen as too close to call, while stocks gained for a 10th straight day. Demand for dollars rose last week after acting Finance Minister Robinson Githae instructed the central bank to stop the shilling from strengthening beyond the 82 per dollar level, sending the local currency down 0.8 percent. "Importers are still a bit cautious following the finance minister's comments last week and are picking up dollars at these rates. It's not clear what the MPC will say, but everyone is waiting," said a trader at one commercial bank. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.20/40 against the dollar, slightly weaker than Friday's close of 83.10/30. Ranked as one of Africa's most liquid currencies, the shilling sank in the face of high inflation last year, but was rescued by the central bank's raising of domestic interest rates to 18 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters were split on whether the central bank will take advantage on Tuesday of lower-than-expected inflation in February to launch a cycle of monetary easing. . There was food for thought in a more than 8 percent slide in neighbouring Uganda's currency since late last week, following its move to shave a percentage point off similarly high rates. Policymakers in Kenya have kept their rate unchanged at two consecutive meetings so far this year saying the tightening carried out in 2011 needed more time to combat inflation. Year-on-year inflation slowed for the third straight month to 16.7 percent in February from 18.3 percent in January. "I have a feeling they will hold the rate, but they can still surprise the market," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,346.96 points aided by market heavyweight Safaricom, traders said. Safaricom, the leading telecoms operator in the country, rose 4.9 percent to 3.20 shillings as investors bet last week's mobile money transfer review would improve its earnings in the second half of the year. The telecoms operator broadened the range of amounts that can be sent through its money transfer service on any given day to a new minimium of 10 shillings ($0.12) and a maximum of 140,000 shillings. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by asset, gained 4.7 percent to 22.25 shillings a share as investor continued to buy after it posted a 54 percent jump in pretax profits to 15.1 billion shillings ($181.4 million). "At this level, KCB is overpriced and we may see profit taking push it lower to below 20 shillings per share in coming sessions," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.84 billion shillings ($22.1 million) were traded, barely changed from the 1.83 billion shillings on Friday. ($1 = 83.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke and Patrick Graham)