* High yields seen supporting shilling * Yields on 364-day, 182-day T-bills fall * Stocks rally for 12th straight day on FY results (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, March 7 The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar on Wednesday a day after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady for the third month in a row, while stocks gained for a 12th straight day. Policymakers cited a still-risky inflation outlook and concerns about the widening balance of payments for the decision to leave the rate unchanged at 18 percent. Analysts said that an 8 percent fall in the currency of neighbouring Uganda after it cut a percentage point from its policy rate last week could have influenced the Kenyan decision. "The market has interpreted the rate hold by central bank as an indication that the high interest rate regime might be there for a while. That's why the shilling is strengthening," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the local currency at 82.70/90 per dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 82.95/83.15. The shilling sank to a record low of 107 to the dollar on October 11cdue to high inflation and a widening balance of trade gap on the back of high global oil prices. Traders said yields on government securities could remain fairly high in the medium-term, attracting offshore investors to the market, and supporting the shilling further. The weighted average yield on the 364-day Treasury bills fell to 17.0 percent in an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday, from 20.9 percent in February, while yield on 182-day bills, which were under subscribed, fell to 18.377 percent from 18.757 percent. Yields on government securities rose most of last year to over 20 percent in December from a low of 2 percent in January, but a slow down in inflation in the last three months to 16.7 percent has seen them dip gradually on high offshore demand. "The situation is going to remain the same with yields falling gradually on lower inflation," Clifford Antony, an analyst at Tsavo Securities said. "The secondary market remains tight with buy-sell backs and odd lots from non-bank institutions dominating." In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index extended it winning streak to a 12th straight session, up 0.53 percent to 3,380.27 points "Positive equity market sentiments supported performance in today's session as investors continue booking dividends and capital gains on selected counter from the current rally," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Stocks in the banking sector continued to lift the bourse, with CFC Stanbic Bank leading the gains, up 7.1 percent to 45.25 shillings ahead of it full-year earnings announcement on Thursday. Equity Bank, the country's biggest bank by customer base, rose 1.0 percent to 19.60 shillings a share, while Co-operative Bank rose 1.9 percent to 13.20 shillings ahead of the release of their 2011 earnings on Thursday. In fixed incomes, corporate and government bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings ($18.1 million) were traded, up from 3.0 billion shillings on Tuesday. ($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James MAcharia)