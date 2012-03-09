* Shilling's gains capped by cbank buying dollars
* High interbank lending rates support shilling
* Stocks gain for 14th straight day on future prospects
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, March 9 The Kenyan shilling
held steady on Friday, kept in check by central bank
buying of dollars as a funding squeeze worsened, pushing
interbank rates higher.
Kenyan stocks rallied for the 14th straight session on
optimism over the outlook for earnings.
The shilling remained within touching distance of a ceiling
sketched out by the country's acting finance minister of 82 per
dollar to protect exporters. Traders said central bank buying
dollars was keeping it from rising further.
At the 1300 GMT market close, banks quoted the shilling at
82.60/80 per dollar, barely moving from Thursday's close of
82/65.85.
"Tightness (of liquidity) remains a key factor in the market
with the interbank rate nearing 25 percent," said Duncan
Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The weighted average interbank interest rate rose to 24.7
percent on Thursday from 24.0 percent on Wednesday, driven up by
banks scrambling for liquidity.
Rising rates for bank-to-bank transactions, which offer
banks high returns from lending shillings, also make them less
inclined to hold dollars, thereby supporting the local currency.
Kenya's interest rates soared in the final quarter of 2011
after policymakers embarked on an aggressive tightening round,
which saw the central bank raise its benchmark rate to 18
percent in December, to curb foreign exchange volatility and
fight inflation.
The bank, which has left the rate unchanged this year, said
in a weekly bulletin that it purchased dollars equivalent to
5.91 billion shillings ($71.4 million) this week.
Overall, its official usable foreign exchange reserves
rose for the third straight week to $4.181 billion,
from $4.140 billion last week.
"Any strong appreciation should be checked by authorities
purchasing to beef up reserves," said Bank of Africa in a daily
note to clients.
On the stockmarket, the main NSE-20 Share Index
inched up by 0.2 percent to 3401.6 points, near a three-month
high and helped by investors buying shares on the view that some
were undervalued after good full-year earnings results.
"The price-to-earnings ratio is very lucrative based on the
companies' performance we have seen and a stable currency, which
means a better macroeconomic environment for companies," said
Mwenda Rarama, a research analyst at Kingdom securities.
Rarama said foreign investors were buying into future growth
of various blue chips, while locals were seeking dividends such
as from cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco
, whose shares rose 1.7 percent to 308 shillings.
In the debt market, government bonds worth 2.86 billion
shillings ($34.6 million) were traded, up from 1.78 billion
shillings a day earlier.
(Editing by David Clarke and Susan Fenton)