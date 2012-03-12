* Shilling firms to more than 1-yr high on tight liquidity * Importers, cbank dollar demand seen capping shilling's gains * Stocks break 14-day rally on profit taking (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 12 The Kenyan shilling firmed to more than a one-year high on Monday, and traders said the unit could gain further after the Treasury said it preferred a stable exchange rate to pegging the shilling to the dollar, while stocks broke a 14-day rally. Kenya's acting finance minister Robinson Githae said he was more concerned about maintaining a stable exchange rate than fixing a ceiling for the shilling. Githae had told Reuters on Feb. 28 at a conference in Arusha, Tanzania that he had told the central bank to prevent the shilling from appreciating beyond 82 per dollar in order to protect exporter revenues. The shilling has gained towards 82 per dollar level after his remarks in Arusha. The currency stood at 82.15/35 against the dollar, at the 1300 GMT market close, a level last reached on Feb 28, 2011, and 0.6 percent firmer than Friday's close of 82.60/80. "The shilling is getting support from the high interest rates in the market after MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) held its key rate, boosting sentiments that yield will remain high," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered. "The finance ministers comment, that he minds stability more, is positive for the shilling." The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 25.4 percent on Friday, above the central bank's discount window rate of 24.0 percent, as shilling liquidity tightened, due to high demand for government securities. Rising rates for bank-to-bank transactions, which offer banks high returns from lending shillings, also make them less inclined to hold dollars, thereby supporting the local currency. Yields on government securities soared, rising to above 20 percent in December from a low of 2 percent in January as inflation rose to 19.7 percent in November. In response to the high returns, Kenyan bonds have attracted huge demand this year, pushing yields slightly lower. Traders said the currency's gains could be checked by energy sector importer demand for dollars and central bank buying greenbacks to boost its hard currency reserves. "Rising crude prices, a food shortage gap that needs to be funded, coupled by purchases by authorities to beef up reserves could check the shilling's ascent," said Bank of Africa in a daily report. On the Nairobi bourse, the key NSE-20 Share Index broke a 14-day stocks rally, falling marginally by 0.05 percent to 3,399.97 points on profit taking, analysts said. In stocks, one of Africa's leading airlines Kenya Airways , fell 3.0 percent to 18.05 shillings a share, after announcing details of a $250 million cash call as investors expected value dilution. Traders said investors dumped the share in preference for the rights issue which will be at the discounted price of 14 shillings a share. "Investors are more willing to buy into the rights issue because of the price discount," said Gregory Waweru, an analyst at Kestrel Capital. Shares in CFC Stanbic Holdings, shed 5.2 percent to 41.25 shillings on profit taking by investors who bought ahead of a 40 percent rise in 2011 earnings announced last week. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings ($14.50 million) were traded, down from 2.7 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)