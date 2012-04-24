* Shilling seen pressured by importers' month-end orders
* Demand for government debt to support shilling
* Stocks rally for sixth straight day
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 24 The Kenyan shilling slipped on
Tuesday after failing to break key resistance and traders expect
it to stay under pressure due to month-end dollar demand from
importers and expectations for a possible interest rate cut in
May.
Kenyan stocks edged up for a sixth straight day.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.25/35 per dollar, slightly weaker than
Monday's close of 83.15/25.
"Bids have been building up because we've been unable to
breach the 83.00 level. Customers have decided to buy dollars at
this level," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial
Bank of Africa.
Traders said they expected the shilling to break out of its
recent range of 83.00-83.50 as the market was factoring in a
possible rate cut when central bank policymakers meet on May 3,
signalling the start of monetary easing.
The central bank adopted a tightening stance in the final
quarter of last year, raising the benchmark rate by 11
percentage points to 18 percent in December to stem rising
inflation and a volatile exchange rate. It has kept the rate
steady at its four meetings this year.
A Reuters poll forecast the shilling, which is up 2.2
percent this year after recovering from a record low of 107 per
dollar hit in October, would weaken to 87.00 by December as
elections - expected by March 2013 - draw near.
Traders said they expected foreign investor demand for a
two-year Treasury bond worth 5 billion shillings
being auctioned on Wednesday to provide some support for the
shilling.
Relatively high rates on Kenyan government securities should
continue to attract investors, despite the government scaling
down its domestic borrowing for the 2011/12 fiscal year to 62.1
billion shillings ($746.84 million) from 119.5 billion
shillings.
On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
edged up 0.3 percent to 3,581.33 points, while the
broader all-share index added 0.9 percent to finish at
77.91 points.
"Positive investor sentiment, improved institutional
participation and foreign investor positioning continued
providing support to the market," said Ronald Lugalia, an
analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
KenGen, the country's main power producer, led the
gains, jumping 5.9 percent to 8.95 shillings as investors
expected the company's performance to improve in the second half
aided by heavy rainfall this year feeding its hydro-power
generators.
Shares in Kenya Reinsurance surged 11.3 percent to
8.90 shillings on low volumes after the company announced a 23
percent rise in its full-year pretax profit on Monday, when its
shares were suspended.
On the debt market, government bonds worth 1.5 billion
shillings were traded, down from 2.5 billion shillings on
Monday. The 12-year infrastructure bond was the most active at
an average yield of 14.5 percent.
..................................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)