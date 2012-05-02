* Investors reluctant to take positions ahead of MPC
NAIROBI, May 2 The Kenyan shilling
slipped against the dollar on Wednesday as some investors bet on
a possible interest rate cut after a fall in inflation in April,
while the benchmark share index edged down.
The shilling, which has posted modest gains this year,
inched down 0.2 percent before Thursday's meeting of the central
bank's rate-setting committee, with demand for dollars from
importers also weighing on the local currency.
Most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold
for a fifth month, but Monday's lower-than-expected inflation
reading for April raised marginal prospects of a cut in
borrowing costs..
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.30/50 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of
83.20/30. Markets were closed on Tuesday for Labour Day.
"My customers are sitting on the sidelines waiting for the
MPC tomorrow," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond
Trust Bank.
Eight out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters expected the
central bank rate to be left at 18 percent.
"Reading into inflation, it signals lower interest rates in
days to come. Investors are pricing in that expectation," said
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The bank adopted a hawkish policy stance in the final
quarter of 2011, raising rates by 11 percentage points to 18
percent to counter surging inflation and prop up the shilling.
"If the central bank takes a dovish approach, the shilling
will remain on the back foot, but if they remain hawkish, the
shilling will maintain the status quo," Kinuthia said.
The shilling is up 2.1 percent this year, but high rates
have exerted a heavy toll elsewhere in the economy with
commercial banks raising their lending rates above 20 percent.
The central bank, which was in the market to mop up 9
billion shillings ($108 million), received bids worth 3.25
billion shillings and accepted all at 16.4 percent.
The average weighted interbank rate dropped to 14.5 percent
on Monday from 14.9 percent a day earlier, pointing to a surge
in liquidity.
At the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
shed 5.58 points to finish at 3541.07 points in the
absence of some market participants after the Labour Day
holiday.
Shares have rallied in recent sessions mainly due to
optimism around banks' earnings for the first quarter.
"We are starting to see a bit of pullback. It is just a bit
of profit-taking and volumes have reduced," said Eric Musau, a
research analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom gained 1.52
percent to close at 3.36 shillings, buoyed by hopes the firm
will post healthy results for its full year ended March.
Musau said the market expects the firm to show a turnaround
in the second half when it releases its results on May 10,
thanks to higher calling tariffs, after it raised prices.
"Second half is expected to be stronger, it is a question of
how strong," he said.
In the fixed-income market, traded volumes jumped to 3
billion shillings worth of bonds from 2.4 billion shillings
previously with trade concentrated on the 12-year infrastructure
bond, whose yield slipped to 13.80 percent from 14.0.
Investors are betting that the longer end of the curve is
attractive due to an imminent cut in rates that is expected to
spur a multi-year rally in bond prices.
In the primary market, heavy demand for 2 billion shillings
worth of six-months Treasury bills pulled the average yield down
nearly two percentage points to 14.775 percent.
($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings)
