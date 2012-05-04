* Shilling seen trading in the 83.00-85.00 range vs dollar
* Central bank mops up $60 mln via repos
* Investors eye stocks as debt yields fall, bank reject bids
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, May 4 The Kenyan shilling held
steady against the dollar on Friday, a day after the central
bank kept its benchmark interest rate (CBR) on hold as expected
and helped by the central bank draining liquidity via repurchase
agreements.
Kenyan stocks rose as some investors switched from the
fixed-income market.
At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.20/40 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's
close of 83.25/45.
"The market was short earlier in the week due to end-month
dollar demand. But we saw a bit of tea inflows and the (central
bank) holding the CBR. So we may continue to play in the recent
ranges," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered
Bank.
The central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 18
percent on Thursday, saying lingering price pressures still
needed to be squeezed out of the economy.
On Friday the bank soaked up 5 billion shillings through
repurchase agreements, the fifth straight intervention since
April 27 when the interbank rate plunged to 14.8 percent from 18
percent due to increased liquidity.
The interbank rate rose to 15.8 percent on Thursday, from
15.5 percent on Wednesday.
Traders said the shilling could get further support from the
central bank in the form of interventions, through repurchase
agreements or other tools, to drains liquidity from the market.
They said liquidity in the market had surged after the
central bank rejected many bids at recent oversubscribed debt
sales, coupled with redemptions falling due.
"We see a shilling support at 83 for now. But our projection
is that (the central bank) may start easing in June as inflation
is expected to drop significantly. That could weaken the
shilling," said Magecha.
On the stockmarket, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
rose 0.7 percent to 3,611.10 points as investors pushed
out of debt primary auctions, by a central bank keen to reducing
the cost of lending, shifted their attention to equities.
"Investors are seeking bargains following massive rejections
and subsequent declines in yield rates at Treasury bill
auctions," said Caleb Mutai, an analyst at Tsavo securities.
At this week's Treasury bill auction, the yield on 182-day
paper fell by nearly two percentage points to 14.78 percent,
while the 91-day bill came in at 13.38 percent, down from 14.99
percent previously. Both were oversubscribed.
Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias extended
its recent rally by 2.7 percent to 5.85 shillings, supported by
local investors betting on good cane production following heavy
rains.
In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.6 billion
shillings were traded, down from 2 billion on Thursday, with the
focus on the 12-year infrastructure bond at a yield of 14.3
percent. Traders are interested in longer-dated paper as they
are expecting a rally when the central bank finally cuts rates.
"We are hoping the central bank will issue a longer-dated
paper for the 5 billion shillings worth of bonds it will offer
in May. Investors are yearning for such a paper," said a trader
at one commercial bank.
