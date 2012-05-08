* Pressure seen from energy imports * Safaricom shares fall ahead of FY results (Recast with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 8 The Kenyan shilling could come under pressure in the days ahead from demand for dollars from oil importers, traders said after a flat trading day on Tuesday for both the currency and the stock market. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.20/40 per dollar, the same level it closed the previous day. "The major greenback buyers in the energy and oil sectors have been out for a while now, and there are chances that they might be in the market to start buying to meet their mid-month orders," said Bank of Africa in a market report. Oil is the largest item on the import bill of the east African country, which discovered oil deposits in March and is trying to determine the commercial viability of the find. The shilling has gained modestly so far this year, helped by a very tight monetary policy by the central bank, which held its policy rate at 18 percent for a fifth month in a row last week. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index finished the day at 3,599.18 points, the same level it closed the previous session. Safaricom, the country's top telecoms operator, fell 4.3 percent to 3.35 shillings a share as investors booked gains from a recent rally in the shares, ahead of its full year results on Thursday. "The recent rally on Safaricom price may have triggered profit taking from investors who got in at lower levels," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. The shares have jumped 18.6 percent this year in line with a rally in the broader market and on investor bets the firm's earnings could go up after it raised calling tariffs in the second half of last year. In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.7 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.1 billion shillings on Monday. The 12-year infrastructure bond dominated trade with its yield rising to 14.3 percent from 14.1 percent previously. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri/Ruth Pitchford)