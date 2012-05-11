* Central bank mops up $111.3 mln via repos * Kenya Airways helps lift main index (Recasts with close, adds stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, May 11 The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar on Friday after the central bank drained excess liquidity in the market, while stocks rose for a second day. At the 1300 GMT close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.60/80 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 83.60/70. "The central bank mop-up helped to stabilise the shilling, which was on a general weakening trend," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. Chicha said the market was cautious as political deadlock in Greece spurred global risk aversion, which could see emerging currencies, including the shilling, cede ground to the dollar. The central bank, which sought to mop up 5 billion shillings ($59.84 million) received bids worth 9.3 billion shillings and accepted them all at 16.1 percent, soaking up liquidity from debt redemptions and rejected bids at primary sales. The average interbank rate slid to 16.6 percent on Thursday after liquidity rose, from 16.8 percent a day earlier. The central bank has mopped up 34.3 billion shillings ($410.53 million) since April 27, after the interbank rate plunged to 14.8 percent from 18 percent the previous day, Yields on Kenyan Treasury securities have plunged in recent weeks in oversubscribed auctions, while the central bank, keen on reducing the government's cost of borrowing, rejected most bids. Traders forecast even poorer yields next week in the face of rising appetite fed by increased liquidity in anticipation that inflation will continue trending lower, keeping real returns on government securities high. The central bank is expected to keep rejecting most bids to bring down funding costs, having trimmed its domestic borrowing target for the 2011/12 fiscal year after obtaining a $600 million syndicated loan financing. Policymakers have held the benchmark rate at 18 percent for five consecutive months since December, helping the shilling recover from an all-time low of 107 per dollar hit in October. The shilling is up 1.9 percent this year to date. Traders said if the shilling breached 83.75 against the dollar, it could drop further to 84.50. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the NSE 20-Share index rose 0.3 percent to 3,599.33 points, for the second consecutive day, helped by Kenya Airways. whose shares rose 1.4 percent to 14.70 shillings. The airline had a rights issue which was priced at 14 shillings, a 32 percent discount of the shares' average over the last three months to February. "Local investors were the main buyers. These could be bargain hunters attracted by the relatively low prices," said Francis Mwangi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. In the debt market, bonds worth 5.15 billion shillings were traded from 867.4 million shillings a day ago, with most activity being around the 12 year bond, which traded with a yield of 12.9 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)