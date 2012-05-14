* Cbank mop up $84 mln via repos
* Shilling seen pressured by liquidity surge
* Safaricom shares lift bourse higher
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, May 14 The Kenyan shilling
weakened against a globally stronger dollar on Monday and
traders said they expected increased liquidity to weaken it
further in coming days, while stocks rose for a third straight
session.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than
Friday's close of 83.60/80.
"It looks like the shilling could head to 84 by the end of
the week due to the increased liquidity and a stronger dollar
due to the euro woes," said a trader at one commercial bank.
A political deadlock in Greece saw talks to form a
government fail, spurring global risk aversion, which could see
emerging currencies, including the shilling, cede ground to the
dollar.
Traders said liquidity had increased in the market due to
debt redemptions and the central bank rejecting most bids at the
Treasury bills auctions, in a bid to keep reducing the
government's cost of borrowing.
The central bank, which sought to absorb 12 billion
shillings ($143.5 million), received bids worth 7.02 billion
shillings and accepted them all at 16.5 percent.
"Liquidity will also weigh on the shilling this week, but
the central bank could continue mopping up," said John Muli, a
trader at Africa Banking Corporation.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose
0.8 percent to 3,628.64 points, for the third consecutive
session, mainly buoyed by shares of leading mobile operator
Safaricom.
Safaricom rose 1.5 percent to 3.45 shillings as investors
bought its shares on expectations of a better performance this
year after reporting a smaller-than-expected 5.4 percent fall in
2011 pretax profit. The company cited a raise in calling tariffs
in the second half for its performance.
"Data and M-pesa (mobile money transfer) are expected to
boost Safaricom's top line with new innovations as a tool to
fight competition," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika
Investment Bank.
Shares in Athi River Mining, the country's
second-largest cement firm, rose 2.6 percent to 201 shillings
after it posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter pretax
profit to 396 million shillings.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 4.1
billion shillings were traded, up from 5.1 billion shillings on
Friday, with most activity being around the two-year bond, which
traded with a yield of 12 percent.
($1 = 83.6250 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia)