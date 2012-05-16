* Central bank intervenes to sell dollars, mops excess liquidity * Shilling seen pressured as banks go long on dollars * KCB shares lift stock market (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 16 The Kenyan shilling fell on Wednesday, driven lower by a broad-based investor exodus from riskier assets but paring losses after the central bank sold dollars directly to commercial banks for a second day and mopped up liquidity. Stocks rose for the fifth day running, lifted by gains by the biggest bank by assets, Kenya commercial Bank (KCB) . At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.20/40 per dollar, off an intraday low of 84.60/70 but 0.4 percent weaker than Tuesday's close of 83.90/84.10. "The central bank was back in ...calling guys for dollars. I think the fact that money markets seem more liquid will enable traders to short the shilling," said a senior trader with one commercial bank. The central bank also sought to mop up 3 billion shillings ($35.7 million) via repurchase tenders, receiving bids worth 500 million shillings and accepting them all at 17 percent. The bank has mopped up 44.3 billion shillings ($521.7 million) since April 27, and traders said it may continue to intervene to support the local currency from a depreciating steeply. The shilling was pushed down pushed down by heavy demand for dollars worldwide as investors spooked by the political crisis in Greece that threatens its future in the euro zone sought out safer assets. Other emerging stocks and currencies were both hit hard on Wednesday. "Banks are not willing to get out of their dollar positions causing a supply shortage in the market," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at CitiBank. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose for the fifth straight session, by 0.4 percent to 3,655.07 points. KCB shares rose 1 percent to 24.50 on heavy volumes as investors rushed to lock in a dividend payment, traders said. "KCB was the top mover today accounting for 27 percent of turnover ... The counter goes ex-div next Tuesday," said Standard Investment Bank in a daily report. In the debt market, yields on the 182-day Treasury bills extended their fall by nearly 100 basis points in an oversubscribed sale to 12.078 percent. Government and corporate bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings were traded, up from 222.6 million shillings on Tuesday, with most activity being around the 30-year bond, which traded with a yield of 12.85 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia, John Stonestreet)