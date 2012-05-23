* Shilling enters negative territory for 2012 * Euro/dollar rate, central bank eyed * Shares edge up as KCB rises (Recasts, adds shares) By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 23 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, hurt by importers' demand for dollars, and traders said its next move would depend on the euro/dollar rate as well as central bank efforts to keep the shilling from slumping. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.20/40 per dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than Tuesday's close of 85.00/20. Falling government bond yields and the global rush into the dollar stoked by fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro have hammered the shilling in recent days, sending it into negative territory against the dollar this year to date. But the central bank, which was stung last year after policy dithering that nearly caused a collapse of the shilling, has been routinely intervening to prop the currency up through sales of dollars and soaking up of excess liquidity. Traders said that although the pro-active intervention by the bank had kept the shilling above the short-sell threshold despite immense pressure, any sharp weakening of the euro against the dollar in the days ahead could send it towards the 88.00 level. "The shilling is down 0.3 percent in 2012 and that's not a bad outcome given the recent and increasingly violent dollar rally in the global foreign exchange markets," said Aly Khan Satchu, and independent trader and analyst. The currency had displayed less volatility than other big emerging market currencies like the Indian rupee, Brazil's real and the South African rand, Satchu added. On Wednesday, the central bank mopped up 900 million shillings ($10.6 million) in repurchase agreements at a weighted average interest rate of 18 percent, extending its efforts to dampen liquidity to the ninth straight session. The weighted average yield for the five-year Treasury bond fell to 11.855 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.887 percent at its last auction in August, while that of the six-month paper shed just over 100 basis points to 10.915 percent. Traders said the tumbling yields would heap further pressure on the shilling. "We're not as favourable as we were on the yield situation. Returns from maturing debt are being sent out to countries with better yields, like Uganda," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index edged up 0.15 percent to close at 3,678.02 points, helped by shares of Kenya Commercial Bank, which gained 1.15 percent to 22.00 shillings, following a sell-off in the previous session. "There was demand for the shares. It looks attractive even at 22 shillings. People are looking for capital gains," said a trader with an investment bank. Safaricom, the country's top telecoms operator, dropped nearly 3 percent as one foreign investor exited the shares, traders said. In the fixed income market, government bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.3 billion on Tuesday, with focus on the 12-year infrastructure bond trading at a yield of 12.95 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)