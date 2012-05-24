* Shilling seen under pressure from falling yields * Yield on 91-day T-bills falls into single digits * Safaricom, Kenya Airways shares fall on profit taking (Adds markets close, stocks) NAIROBI, May 24 The Kenyan shilling halted its losing streak to close steady against the dollar on Thursday, but traders expected it to remain under pressure in coming days, while stocks were dragged down by dips in Safaricom and Kenya Airways shares. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.25/45 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 85.20/40. The shilling has lost 1.6 percent in the last six straight sessions and is down 0.2 percent so far this year. "We could see a bit more pressure on the shilling ... pushing it to about 85.80 by close of the week," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Falling government bond yields and the global rush into the dollar stoked by fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro have hammered the shilling in recent days, driving it weaker against the dollar. The weighted average yield on Kenya's five-year Treasury Bond shaved off over 200 basis points to 11.855 percent in an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday, while that of the six-month paper shed just over 100 basis points to 10.915 percent. The central bank mopped up 1 billion shillings ($12 million) via repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 17.4 percent. The bank has been in the market mopping up liquidity in 2012 and selling dollars directly to commercial banks to prop up the local currency. "Interest rates on bonds are coming off and money supply has also increased, putting pressure on the shilling," said a senior trader at one bank. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged down 0.3 percent to 3,668.21 points, weighed down by shares in Kenya's largest telephone service provider, Safaricom, and Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines. "There is a bit of profit taking on Safaricom and Kenya Airways after the recent rally. But the volumes were low indicating the prices are still on a up tick," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Safaricom fell for a second straight session, by 1.5 percent to 3.35 shillings a share, while Kenya Airways shed 2.8 percent to 15.75 shillings. In the debt market, the yield on the 91-day Treasury bill slipped into the single digit level for the first time since September, coming in 20 basis points lower at 9.865 percent. Government bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.2 billion on Tuesday, with focus on the 12-year infrastructure bond trading at a yield of 13 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)