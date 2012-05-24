* Shilling seen under pressure from falling yields
* Yield on 91-day T-bills falls into single digits
* Safaricom, Kenya Airways shares fall on profit taking
(Adds markets close, stocks)
NAIROBI, May 24 The Kenyan shilling
halted its losing streak to close steady against the dollar on
Thursday, but traders expected it to remain under pressure in
coming days, while stocks were dragged down by dips in Safaricom
and Kenya Airways shares.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.25/45 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's
close of 85.20/40.
The shilling has lost 1.6 percent in the last six straight
sessions and is down 0.2 percent so far this year.
"We could see a bit more pressure on the shilling ...
pushing it to about 85.80 by close of the week," said Dickson
Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
Falling government bond yields and the global rush into the
dollar stoked by fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro
have hammered the shilling in recent days, driving it weaker
against the dollar.
The weighted average yield on Kenya's five-year Treasury
Bond shaved off over 200 basis points to 11.855
percent in an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday, while that of
the six-month paper shed just over 100 basis points to 10.915
percent.
The central bank mopped up 1 billion shillings ($12 million)
via repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 17.4
percent.
The bank has been in the market mopping up liquidity in 2012
and selling dollars directly to commercial banks to prop up the
local currency.
"Interest rates on bonds are coming off and money supply has
also increased, putting pressure on the shilling," said a senior
trader at one bank.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index edged down 0.3 percent to 3,668.21 points,
weighed down by shares in Kenya's largest telephone service
provider, Safaricom, and Kenya Airways, one
of Africa's leading airlines.
"There is a bit of profit taking on Safaricom and Kenya
Airways after the recent rally. But the volumes were low
indicating the prices are still on a up tick," said Ronald
Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Safaricom fell for a second straight session, by 1.5 percent
to 3.35 shillings a share, while Kenya Airways shed 2.8 percent
to 15.75 shillings.
In the debt market, the yield on the 91-day Treasury bill
slipped into the single digit level for the first
time since September, coming in 20 basis points lower at 9.865
percent.
Government bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings were traded, up
from 1.2 billion on Tuesday, with focus on the 12-year
infrastructure bond trading at a yield of 13 percent.
(Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)