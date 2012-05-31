* Shilling gains nearly 3 percent after cbank intervenes
* Panic buying of dollars hurt shilling early on
* Stocks halt a five-session losing streak
(Recast with close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, May 31 The Kenyan shilling
bounced back from an early slump against the dollar on Thursday
after traders cited the central bank selling dollars
"aggressively", highlighting the regulator's determination to
maintain stability.
The bank has defended the currency with a range of measures
including very high interest rates since a run on the shilling
last year that provoked a domestic political row over
policymakers failure to act.
The shilling tumbled 1.2 percent early on Thursday as
investors rattled by the currency's 15-day losing streak bought
dollars in earnest.
It hit an intraday low of 87.80, last seen on Jan. 12,
before rallying as much as 2.8 percent when the bank intervened
to sell an unspecified amount of dollars and mop up liquidity.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.00/20 at the
market close compared with 86.70/90 late on Wednesday.
"(The central bank) stepped up selling of dollars, which
helped the market meet most of its demand," said Dickson
Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered.
Heavy demand for importers for a globally stronger dollar,
coupled with reduced inflows into the fixed-income market as
yields on short-term government debt fell into single digits,
have combined to hurt the shilling this week.
That adds to the global rush out of riskier emerging market
assets due to fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro.
"It's good the central bank came in, otherwise we would have
slipped up to 88," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African
Banking Corporation.
Kenyan Finance Minister Robinson Githae said on Wednesday
the shilling's slide was "temporary" as it was due to banks
paying dividends to overseas investors and he was confident the
pressure would ease soon.
LOST FAITH
Traders say memories of last year when the shilling lost a
quarter of its value against the greenback have stoked market
nerves. That slump saw markets lose confidence in a central bank
deemed to have acted too slowly to stop the rot, allowing
inflation to surge and the balance of payments deficit to widen.
The regulator this year has kept monetary policy tight to
support the shilling, while regularly absorbing excess liquidity
and offloading dollars.
The bank mopped up 620 million shillings via repurchase
agreements on Thursday.
Trader said the shilling's fall had muddied prospects for a
possible rate cut on June 5 when policymakers are set to meet,
despite a sharper-than-expected fall in inflation in May, to
12.22 percent from 13.06 percent in April.
In stocks, the key NSE-20 Share Index rose for the
first session in six, up 0.7 percent to 3,650.85 points, helped
by increased foreign buying activity in blue chips, but traders
said investors were concerned about the weakening currency.
"Foreigners were dominant in the market, about 70 percent,
mainly on Safaricom and EABL (East African Breweries)," a trader
at one investment bank said. The shareprices of those two stocks
remained unchanged.
Among the leading gainers on high volumes were Barclays Bank
which climbed 1.2 percent to 13 shillins per share and
Mumias Sugar which rose 1.8 percent to 5.75 shillings
per stock.
In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.67 billion
shillings were traded, down from 2.87 billion on Wednesday, with
most activity on the 30-year paper, at 12.9 percent.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)