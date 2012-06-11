* Shilling seen tracking the euro * Stocks seen gaining on cheap valuations (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 11 The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Monday on demand for greenbacks from oil sector importers taking advantage of last weeks gains, while stocks edged up on merger gains on most firms. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.10/30 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 84.80/85.00. "There was a bit of dollar buying, especially from the energy sector, after last week's shilling rally," said a trader at one commercial bank. The shilling, which is 0.2 percent up against the dollar so far this year, rallied more than 1 percent last week after the central bank kept a tight monetary stance for the sixth straight month and unveiled longer tenure repurchase tenders (repos). The currency was also buoyed by investors returning to riskier assets globally after Spain received a financial boost from other euro zone member countries, relieving markets who feared a possible banking collapse in the country. "The move downwards (gain) was a bit drastic, so now people are trading cautiously keeping an eye both on local and international happenings," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank of Kenya. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.5 percent to close at 3,657.01 points, driven higher by small gains across a number of firms. The NSE-20 has risen nearly 14 percent this year, driven by cheap valuations at the start of the year and companies' earnings resilience in the face of tough macro-economic challenges like high interest rates and double digit inflation. Mumias Sugar, a grower and miller of the sweetener, rose 1.7 percent to 5.90 shillings a share. "Investors are optimistic about the appointment of the new CEO. Also the good rains in the country would boost production and revenue this year," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Genghis Capital. In the bond market, volumes fell with some 667 million shillings worth of bonds being traded from 1.4 billion shillings on Friday, and traders said the decline was due to banks focusing on the higher returns on longer tenure repos. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Toby Chopra)