By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 11 The Kenyan shilling
slipped against the dollar on Monday on demand for greenbacks
from oil sector importers taking advantage of last weeks gains,
while stocks edged up on merger gains on most firms.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.10/30 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of
84.80/85.00.
"There was a bit of dollar buying, especially from the
energy sector, after last week's shilling rally," said a trader
at one commercial bank.
The shilling, which is 0.2 percent up against the dollar so
far this year, rallied more than 1 percent last week after the
central bank kept a tight monetary stance for the sixth straight
month and unveiled longer tenure repurchase tenders (repos).
The currency was also buoyed by investors returning to
riskier assets globally after Spain received a financial boost
from other euro zone member countries, relieving markets who
feared a possible banking collapse in the country.
"The move downwards (gain) was a bit drastic, so now people
are trading cautiously keeping an eye both on local and
international happenings," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading
at Co-operative Bank of Kenya.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched
up 0.5 percent to close at 3,657.01 points, driven higher by
small gains across a number of firms.
The NSE-20 has risen nearly 14 percent this year, driven by
cheap valuations at the start of the year and companies'
earnings resilience in the face of tough macro-economic
challenges like high interest rates and double digit inflation.
Mumias Sugar, a grower and miller of the sweetener,
rose 1.7 percent to 5.90 shillings a share.
"Investors are optimistic about the appointment of the new
CEO. Also the good rains in the country would boost production
and revenue this year," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at
Genghis Capital.
In the bond market, volumes fell with some 667 million
shillings worth of bonds being traded from 1.4 billion shillings
on Friday, and traders said the decline was due to banks
focusing on the higher returns on longer tenure repos.
