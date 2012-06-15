* Payments for Kenya Airways rights issue buoy shilling * Shilling seen stronger on tight liquidity * Stocks rally for the fifth straight session (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 15 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar for a third straight day on Friday, lifted by foreign investors paying for Kenya Airways rights issue allocations, while stocks edged up for the fifth session. Kenya Airways raised 14.5 billion shillings ($170.7 million) from a $250 million rights issue that received a subscription rate of 70 percent, it said last week. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.70/90 per dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than Thursday's close of 85.00/20. "There have been decent inflows from the agricultural guys and the Kenya Airways rights issue as foreign investors pay up their allocations," said Chris Rwengo, a senior trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Rwengo said tea and horticulture exporters, some of the leading foreign exchange earners for the east Africa nation, were also selling dollars, while demand for the U.S. currency had subsided. Traders said they expected the shilling to firm further to touch 84.50 per dollar, helped by the central bank's persistent liquidity mop-ups using longer tenure repurchase agreements (repos). The regulator soaked up 2 billion shillings in 7-day and 28-day repos on Friday. Traders said most of the proposals from a budget speech read to parliament by the finance minister on Thursday were already factored into the shilling and would probably not have a major impact on the local currency. "The budget did not outline measures that will address the shilling in the short term," said a trader at another commercial bank. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched up for the fifth straight session, up 0.2 percent to 3,694.23 points, lifted by shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias . Mumias led the gains, adding 6.6 percent to 6.50 shillings, thanks to buyers attracted by a high 8.4 percent dividend yield on the firm's shares. "Investor interest is expected to continue building up on Mumias as the company financial year comes to an end this June," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Shares in Kenya Airways, however, extended losses a day after reporting a fall in full-year pretax profit, sliding 5.8 percent to 13.10 shillings. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 3 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.7 billion on Wednesday. The one-year bond was the most active at a yield of 16.5 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke)