By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 18 The Kenyan shilling
rallied against the dollar on Monday, helped by tight liquidity
and receipt of the second tranche of the government's $600
million syndicated loan, while the benchmark share index inched
down.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.45/65 per dollar, 0.3 percent stronger than
Friday's close of 84.70/90.
"CBK (central bank) has more muscle in reserves and they are
very active in the market. It (shilling) will be bullish in
coming days, but we may not get to 84 since importers are also
on the sidelines," said Ignatius Chicha, head of treasury at
Citi Kenya.
Besides aggressive mopping up of liquidity from the market,
the central bank got a boost to its hard currency reserves, when
the government received the tranche of $360 million from
international lenders over the weekend.
A senior government official told Reuters the funds were
received on Sunday and they had pushed the central bank's
foreign exchange reserves to a five-year high.
Though the loan will be used to fund a range of
infrastructure projects, the government exchanged the dollars
received for local currency from the central bank.
The central bank, which introduced longer tenure repurchase
agreements (repos) after a policy meeting earlier this month,
mopped up 5 billion shillings ($58.9 million) from the market in
7-, 14- and 28-day repos on Monday.
The weighted average rate ranged from 17.765 percent for the
one week repo to 18.00 percent for the 28-day repo.
Traders said risk appetite had returned after Greece's
election delivered a slim majority to pro-bailout parties, a
result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the
euro together.
Typically, when the euro gains against the dollar, it moves
the shilling as investors buy into assets perceived to be risky
in emerging and frontier markets.
Earlier in day the World Bank said in its latest economic
update for Kenya that its external position is vulnerable to
shocks as the current account deficit had soared.
It forecast the deficit could reach 15 percent of gross
domestic product this year.
"This is among the worst external balances in the world and
poses a significant risk to Kenya's economic stability," the
report said.
"An additional external shock, especially a sharp rise in
oil prices, would trigger severe economic stress, especially if
accompanied by capital outflows."
In equities, the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark
NSE-20 share index inched down 0.32 percent to close at
3,682.23 points, weighed on by a dearth of liquidity in the
market and shares of Co-operative Bank.
Traded volumes fell to 105 million shillings worth of
shares, from 181 million shillings in the previous session, as
the market reeled from the liquidity squeeze caused by the
central bank's enhanced open market operations, participants
said.
"There was no market depth today. We are headed for a very
slow week," said George Bodo, an independent equity strategist,
adding that lack of liquidity meant that investors were
struggling with cash flow.
Co-operative Bank shed 15 percent to close at 11.70
shillings per share, after they started trading without a 1 for
5 bonus share issue, traders said.
In the debt market, volumes fell to 1 billion shillings
worth of securities traded, down from 3 billion shillings in the
previous session.
Traders said yields were unchanged as the market awaited the
sale of a 10-year Treasury bond, scheduled for June
20.
