By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Sept 12 Kenya's main share index
climbed for a second session on Wednesday led up by
banking shares as investors grew optimistic that credit demand
will start to improve following a record rate cut last week,
while the shilling held steady.
Policymakers cut the central bank rate (CBR) by a record 350
basis points on Sept. 5 to 13 percent, the second time it has
eased this year, and is expected to improve credit access and
support economic growth in the east Africa nation.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's NSE-20 share index rose 1
percent to 3,941.10 points, helped by bank stocks.
"The reduction in CBR means banks have reduced their fixed
deposit rates so there will be growth in assets, assuming banks
start to lend at lower rates," says Vimal Parmar, head of
research at Kestrel Capital.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank in asset
terms -- which has followed the central bank rate cut with its
own 300 basis points reduction -- climbed 3.7 percent to 28
shillings.
Barclays Bank rose 3.9 percent to 14.40 shillings
and Cooperative Bank added 3.5 percent to 11.80
shilling, while Standard Chartered Bank gained 1.9
percent to 217 shillings, as investors bet they will cut their
base rate too.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling ended
Wednesday's session at 84.10/30 per dollar, barely changed from
84.05/25 at close of trade on Tuesday.
Traders said the shilling is poised to gain in coming days
as global markets rally and investor appetite for risky assets
swells on the back of improved optimism about the euro.
Typically, when the euro gains against the dollar, investors
buy into assets perceived to be risky in emerging and frontier
markets like the shilling.
"The shilling is riding on positive sentiment and
international risk appetite as it tracks similar gains in the
euro," Bank of Africa said in a daily report.
The shilling is up 1.2 percent in the year to date, helped
by a tight monetary stance adopted by policymakers for most of
this year. But last week's rate cut is seen posing a downside
risk to the local currency.
In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the
182-day Treasury bills fell to 8.993 percent at the
auction on Wednesday, from 9.351 percent last week as investors
expecting rates to fall further in coming sales oversubscribed
the paper.
Government and corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion shillings
were traded, down from 6.2 billion shillings on Tuesday.
