By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Sept 19 The Kenyan shilling
snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday helped by dollar
inflows from farming exports, and traders said foreign appetite
for a 15-year Treasury bond could buoy it further.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, stocks inched up for the
first session in four.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.70/90 per dollar, off an intraday low of
84.95/85.15 and firmer than Tuesday's close of 84.80/85.00.
"There is still (dollar) demand from the oil sector. But
(trading above) 85 may be difficult because there are sell
orders from tea and horticulture guys lined up above that," said
Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.
Tea and horticulture exports are some of the leading foreign
exchange earners for the east African nation, raking in a total
$2.5 billion in 2011.
Martin Runo, a currency trader at African Banking
Corporation, said the persistent absorption of liquidity by the
central bank was also supporting the shilling.
The regulator soaked up 5 billion shillings in repurchase
agreements on Wednesday.
Traders said dollar inflows from foreign investors buying
into a 15-year bond worth 15 billion shillings would
also support the shilling in coming days as buyers made their
payments.
"The bond sale today is another reason we may not break
85.00. We may see inflows from foreign investors once the sale
is closed," Gatobu said ahead of the sale.
The auction results showed Kenya's 15-year borrowing costs
fell to 12.089 percent at the oversubscribed auction from 12.388
percent at its previous sale in April 2011 as investors starved
of long-term paper bought heavily.
Meanwhile, Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill fetched
a weighted average yield of 9.625 percent at an undersubscribed
auction from 8.993 percent last week, the first time the yield
has risen since July 25.
In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index crept up
0.06 percent to 3,959.10 points.
"There has been moderate activity in the (equities) market
as investors participate in the 15-year bond," said Ronald
Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity
distributor, rose 2 percent to 17.45 shillings as investors bet
it would post higher earnings for the year ended in June.
Good rainfall this year filled the lakes supplying the
country's hydro-powered dams, improving output. The company's
results are expected by the end of September or in early
October.
($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings)
