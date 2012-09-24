* Market may rethink views on rates * Volumes drop at the bourse (Adds markets close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 24 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, and traders said a potential shift in interest rate expectations could become a key driver, while shares edged up. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.80/85.00 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 84.80/90. "People may start reviewing their expectation of interest rates," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, citing a rise in overnight rates, following on from a jump in six-month Treasury bill yields at last week's auction. The weighted average interbank rate inched up for the fourth straight session to 7.0 percent on Friday, from 6.8 percent on Thursday. A jump in lending rates, after the central bank embarked on an easing cycle in July, could offer support to the shilling. The bank mopped up 8.8 billion shillings ($103.7 million) from the market in repurchase agreements, all the bids it received after it sought to soak up 5 billion shillings. John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation, said demand for dollars could go up in the run-up to the end of the month. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.4 percent to 3,942.40 points in lower volumes which traders said was due to debt payments falling due. Turnover fell 40 percent to 314 million shillings. Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities, attributed the drop in activity to a government bond sold last week, whose payment was due during the session. Kenya Airways recouped some ground from its previous week's fall, gaining 2.6 percent to 11.80 shillings ahead of closure of its books for payment of 0.25 shillings dividend per share. Shares in Nation Media, rose 1.9 percent to a fresh all-time high of 216 shillings, buoyed by investors betting that advertising by politicians during campaigns for a March. 4 presidential election will drive earnings. "They expect their (media firms') revenue to rise on election spending," Mwanyasia said. In the debt market, 606 million shillings worth of government and corporate bonds were traded, down from 2.9 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Stephen Nisbet)