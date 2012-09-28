* Shilling seen pressured by lower yields * Shares expected to rise as investors shift from debt (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 28 The Kenyan shilling ended steady against the dollar on Friday, but traders said it could come under pressure next month with yields on government debt expected to fall lower, while stocks edged down. Year-on-year inflation fell for the tenth straight month to 5.32 percent in September from 6.09 percent in the previous month, paving the way for further cuts in official interest rates. A Reuters poll had shown the market expecting the rate to fall to 5.40 percent. "Eventually lower inflation will put pressure on the shilling because yields are heading lower," said Raphael Owino, a senior trader at Commercial Bank of Africa. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.20/40 versus the dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 85.25/45. Typically, lower inflation causes yields on government securities to fall and interest rates to be lowered, which make it cheaper for importers to access credit and commercial banks to hold long dollar position, weighing on the shilling. Inflation in the east African nation soared last year to peak at nearly 20 percent in November, due to a widening fuel import bill and drought, which dragged the shilling through a series of record lows. A tight monetary policy adopted by policymakers in the fourth quarter of 2011 helped stabilised the foreign exchange rate, but an easing cycle since July aimed at supporting economic growth could renew pressure on the shilling. Data from the statistics office showed Kenya's economy expanded by 3.3 percent in the second quarter of this year from 3.5 percent in the same period last year, the slowest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2009. In stocks, the main NSE-20 Share Index shed 0.2 percent on Friday to end trading at 3,972.03 points, though it was up 1.1 percent on last Friday's close. Ronald Lugalia, a trader at Afrika Investment Bank, said stocks were likely to benefit from the lower inflation reading in September as investors exit the debt market as yields fall. "With lower inflation ... we expect the index to break through the 4,000 point resistance in October," Lugalia said. Equity Bank, Kenya's largest bank by depositors and one of the most traded stocks, extended its previous day's fall by 3.2 percent to 22.50 shillings on profit taking. The bank's shares are up 43 percent this year, outperforming the index which has climbed 24 percent so far. In the debt market, 3.3 billion shillings' worth of government and corporate bonds were traded, down from 4.4 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)