* Shares cross the 4,000 points psychological level * Shilling's outlook remains bearish (Adds markets close, stocks) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 15 Kenya's bourse hit a 16-month high on Monday as investors bought shares on the expectation firms will perform better this year due to the low cost of credit, while the shilling was stable against the dollar. The main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.9 percent to 4,029.50 points, crossing the 4,000 mark for the first time since June 14, 2011. "There is a lot of positive sentiment on equities. Investors expect firms to perform better this year after a very tough 2011 due to the high cost of credit," said Brenda Kithinji, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. Kenyan shares have rallied 25 percent this year as they recover from a slump in 2011 and have been boosted by investors returning from a slowing debt market and by interest rate cuts. Uchumi, whose shares are the biggest gainer on the bourse so far this year - rallying more than 151 percent - rose 1.6 percent to close at 19.65 shillings on expectations it will pay its first dividend in years. TransCentury share jumped the maximum 10 percent to 22 shillings after the investment firm said it would sell part of its stake in Tanzanian tea packager Chai Bora in order to focus on its infrastructure and engineering businesses. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 85.10/30 to the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 85.00/20. Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said dollar sales arising from Tuesday's tea auction would help counter demand for the U.S. currency from importers, stabilising the shilling, which year-to-date is up just 0.1 percent. Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea, and the crop is the top foreign exchange earner for east Africa's biggest economy. Traders said the shilling's outlook was bearish ahead of a Nov. 7 Monetary Policy Committee meeting at which the central bank is expected to cut interest rates after a fall in inflation to 5.3 percent in September. "It all comes down to the cost of credit ... if we see banks lowering their base lending rates, we might see a scramble for credit, which will feed into the import bill," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank "The rate cut will not be that huge because in the last two months, fuel prices have gone up." The central bank has cut its benchmark rate twice since July by a total of 500 basis points to 13 percent, having raised the rate to 18 percent last year to fight inflation. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.2 billion shillings were traded, down from 4.2 billion shillings on Friday. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Catherine Evans)