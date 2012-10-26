* Shilling seen supported by cbank liquidity mop ups
* Shares rallying on expected strong Q3 earnings
(Recast with closer, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 26 The Kenya shilling dipped
on Friday as importers bought dollars to meet their month-end
obligations, while shares rallied for a seventh straight session
as investors bet on strong third quarter results.
The shilling was posted at 85.10/30 to the dollar at the
1300 GMT market close, slightly weaker than Thursday's close of
85.00/20.
"We've seen dollar buying on the interbank market on the
back of end-month tickets from energy and manufacturing
players," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered
Bank.
"But we don't expect the shilling to go past 85.50. the
central bank is actually supporting it for the long-term with
its mop-ups."
The central bank has intervened regularly to soak up
liquidity from the market using repurchase agreements most of
this year, which has kept the shilling steady against the
dollar.
The bank mopped up 9.3 billion shillings ($109.2 million)
from the market on Friday, after it received 12.3 billion
shillings in bids for the 10 billion it had offered in repos.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
extended its rally to a seventh straight session, up 0.3 percent
to 4,132.91 points, a new 20-month high and a level last seen in
early March 2011.
The index has rallied 28 percent this year, making it
Africa's third best performer after Nigeria and Uganda.
Kenyan shares have been boosted by investors returning from
a slowing debt market and by interest rate cuts as inflation
falls steadily from peaks last year.
"The momentum of the bourse seems to be sustainable going
forward driven by investor optimism on third quarter results,"
said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Genghis Capital.
Safaricom, the country's leading telecoms and one
of the most capitalised stocks, extended its gains by 2.3
percent to 4.50 shillings as investors forecast first half
results would be higher due to its favourable pricing and
product range.
Kenya Commercial Bank gained 1.7 percent to 30
shillings a share buoyed by its third quarter results, which
showed pretax profit jumping 43 percent.
($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)