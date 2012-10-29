* Central bank liquidity mop ups support shilling
* Banking shares lift main share index
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 29 The Kenyan shilling held
steady against the dollar on Monday, supported by the central
bank's hawkish stance on liquidity. Shares extended their rally
to a eighth straight month.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.15/25 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's
close of 85.10/30.
"Importers' end-month dollar tickets seem to have been
filled. The shilling looks supported for now by the central bank
mopping up liquidity," said a trader at one commercial bank.
"Reserves are also going up which gives the bank muscle to
intervene if needed."
The central bank said its official usable foreign exchange
reserves rose to $5.175 billion, or 4.06 months of
import cover, for the week ended Friday, buoyed by a $110
million injection from the International Monetary Fund.
The shilling, which is 0.1 percent weaker this year, has
been fairly stable against the dollar helped by a tight monetary
stance adopted by the central bank in the final quarter of last
year to fight inflation.
The bank, which has actively soaked up liquidity from the
market this year, mopped up 16.6 billion shillings via
repurchase agreements and term auction deposits, after it
received 16.85 billion shillings for the 10 billion it had
offered.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index inched up 0.2 percent to 4,141.23 points, a new
20-month high and a level last seen in early March 2011.
Shares, which are up 28 percent this year, have rallied for
eight straight sessions as investors bought stocks, mainly in
the banking sector, on expectation that their nine-month results
will be better.
"The third quarter witnessed lower interest rates and a
steady Kenyan shilling and this is likely to pour out into to
the fourth quarter and boost earnings for the current year,"
said Ronald Lugalia, a analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
"We therefore expect the key market indices to maintain an
upward trend driven by bargain hunting on the back of economic
recovery."
Shares in Equity Bank, the biggest bank by
customers, rose 1.1 percent to 23.75 shillings, while Kenya
Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets and which
announced a 43 percent jump in profit last week, added 0.8
percent to 30.25 shillings.
In the debt market, bonds worth 3.4 billion shillings were
traded, up from 3.1 billion shillings on Friday.
($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)