* Shilling seen supported by tea inflows * Share rally could be checked by profit takers (Recasts with markets close, stocks) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 30 The Kenyan shilling was stable on Tuesday as dollar demand from oil companies balanced with the central bank soaking up liquidity, while shares extended their rally. The shilling was posted at 85.10/30 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Monday's close of 85.15/25. "There is still significant (dollar) demand going through the market ... We expect a bit more (demand) to come from petroleum guys and manufacturers," said Peter Mutuku, a trader at Bank of Africa. The shilling has held its own against the dollar this year, helped by the tight monetary policy the central bank adopted late last year to fight inflation. The bank, which has actively mopped up shilling liquidity to support the local currency this year, took out 3.71 billion shillings ($43.5 million) using repurchase agreements after it received bids worth 8.65 billion shillings for the 2 billion it had offered. Mutuku said dollar sales from tea exporters would prevent the shilling from weakening sharply, though pressure from U.S. currency buyers would make it fall somewhat. Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the crop is one of its largest foreign exchange earners, bringing in $1.27 billion last year. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index added 0.05 percent to close at 4,143.35 points. Shares, which are up 29.2 percent this year, have rallied for nine straight sessions as investors bought mainly bank stocks, on expectations of improved nine-month results. "We've also seen a lot of money moving from bonds as rates dropped this year," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities. "But the rally could be checked soon as investors start taking profits." Cement maker Bamburi rose 2.9 percent to 177 shillings as investors bought its shares on the expectation it would benefit from foreign exchange gains after the shilling stabilised this year. Equity Bank, the biggest bank by customers and one of the most traded stocks on the bourse, extended its previous session gains by 1.1 percent to 24 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 5.1 billion shillings were traded, up from 3.4 billion shillings on Monday. ($1 = 85.3000 Kenyan shillings)