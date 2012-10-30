* Shilling seen supported by tea inflows
* Share rally could be checked by profit takers
(Recasts with markets close, stocks)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 30 The Kenyan shilling was
stable on Tuesday as dollar demand from oil companies balanced
with the central bank soaking up liquidity, while shares
extended their rally.
The shilling was posted at 85.10/30 per dollar at the 1300
GMT market close, barely changed from Monday's close of
85.15/25.
"There is still significant (dollar) demand going through
the market ... We expect a bit more (demand) to come from
petroleum guys and manufacturers," said Peter Mutuku, a trader
at Bank of Africa.
The shilling has held its own against the dollar this year,
helped by the tight monetary policy the central bank adopted
late last year to fight inflation.
The bank, which has actively mopped up shilling liquidity to
support the local currency this year, took out 3.71 billion
shillings ($43.5 million) using repurchase agreements after it
received bids worth 8.65 billion shillings for the 2 billion it
had offered.
Mutuku said dollar sales from tea exporters would prevent
the shilling from weakening sharply, though pressure from U.S.
currency buyers would make it fall somewhat.
Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the
crop is one of its largest foreign exchange earners, bringing in
$1.27 billion last year.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index added 0.05 percent to close at 4,143.35 points.
Shares, which are up 29.2 percent this year, have rallied
for nine straight sessions as investors bought mainly bank
stocks, on expectations of improved nine-month results.
"We've also seen a lot of money moving from bonds as rates
dropped this year," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom
Securities.
"But the rally could be checked soon as investors start
taking profits."
Cement maker Bamburi rose 2.9 percent to 177
shillings as investors bought its shares on the expectation it
would benefit from foreign exchange gains after the shilling
stabilised this year.
Equity Bank, the biggest bank by customers and one
of the most traded stocks on the bourse, extended its previous
session gains by 1.1 percent to 24 shillings.
In the debt market, bonds worth 5.1 billion shillings were
traded, up from 3.4 billion shillings on Monday.
(Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)