(Recast markets, adds stocks) By Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Nov 14 Kenyan shares rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, buoyed by a jump in Equity Bank on expectations of a strong full-year performance and by bargain hunting in shares of Kenya Airways. The main share index inched up 0.74 points to finish at 4,157.59 points. Equity Bank, one of the most traded stocks on the Nairobi bourse and the country's biggest bank by depositors, rose 1.02 percent to 24.75 shillings, a high not seen since July 2011. "Earnings per share (EPS) are likely to go up in the fourth quarter driven by wider margins on their loan book," Kuria Kamau, an analyst at Kestrel Capital said. He added that Equity was the only bank so far that had increased its quarter on quarter EPS. Equity said last week it expected a strong full year on the back of falling lending rates and a favourable economy that could spur borrowing. Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, climbed 2.5 percent to 12.20 shillings on optimism its retrenchment program, which partly hurt its first half results, would pay off in the long run. "After reporting that (first half-loss) ... People thought the share had reached its bottom, and now I guess people are taking advantage and accumulating," Kamau said The airline, 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM , expects to recover from a first-half loss of 6.59 billion shillings, but said its full year profits would still be less-than a quarter of last year's. "(Kenya Airways) spent 826 million shillings (retrenchment) and they expect to save 1.2 billion shilling a year. That is good for their costs," said Kamau. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 85.70/80 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 85.60/80, underpinned by the central bank draining excess liquidity from the market. "Its (mop-up) does in a way help support the shilling because some of the liquidity which would have been sitting idle is taken out for another one week," Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank, said. During the session, the central bank absorbed 17.65 billion shillings for the 15 billion it intended to mop-up via repurchase agreements. It received bids worth 24.55 billion shillings. Traders said an influx in liquidity in the market made it cheaper for banks to fund dollar positions, putting pressure on the local currency. This year, the central bank has regularly mopped up excess shillings from the market via repurchase agreements (repos) in a bid to stabilise the currency, which is down 0.7 percent year-to-date. On the primary debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.325 percent at auction on Wednesday, from 10.923 percent at the previously. The central bank said it received bids worth 18.3 billion shillings ($214.16 million) for the 4 billion shillings worth of debt on offer, representing a 457 percent subscription rate. It accepted 10.8 billion shillings. ($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)