NAIROBI, Nov 15 The Kenyan shilling edged
up on Thursday, helped by the central bank's tightening of
liquidity the previous day, but traders said importer demand for
dollars would weigh on the shilling.
At 0745 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
85.55/75 per dollar, slightly stronger than Wednesday's close of
85.70/80.
"When they (central bank) take out excess shillings, it
reduces the pressure on the currency," said Duncan Kinuthia,
head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
But without that support, the currency is expected to
depreciate as the central bank lowers interest rates.
"So we are seeing it (shilling) is depreciating gradually as
opposed to the erratic moves we saw last year." w/out
This year, the central bank has regularly mopped up excess
shillings from the market via repurchase agreements to stabilise
the currency, which is down 0.5 percent year-to-date.
On Wednesday, the central bank absorbed 17.65 billion
shillings for the 15 billion it intended to mop up via
repurchase agreements. It received bids worth 24.55 billion
shillings.
The central bank was criticised for easing monetary policy
in early 2011, which led to the shilling hitting all-time low of
107 to the dollar in October.
It then embarked on aggressive tightening in the second half
of last year, and more recently has been slashing rates to
support the economy as inflation falls.
Chris Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said
the shilling was expected to weaken due to dollar demand from
importers during the session and in coming days.
"The main drivers are energy guys and there is a bit of
telecom (dollar) demand," Muiga said, adding that would put
pressure on the shilling.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Hugh Lawson)