* Safaricom strong FY growth expectations buoys stock market * Tightening liquidity to lend support to shilling in coming days (Recast market close, adds stock) By Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Nov 15 Kenyan shares extended a three day rally on Thursday, spurred by foreign investor interest in leading telecoms firm Safaricom on hopes for strong full-year earnings, while the shilling closed flat against the dollar. The main share index rose 0.1 percent to 4,160.49 points. Safaricom, one of the most traded stocks in the Nairobi bourse, rose 1.1 percent to 4.60 shillings ($0.05). "Some investors are generally surprised at the strength of the numbers (first-half earnings)," Eric Musau a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "(Investors) may be looking at that and considering the strong overall outlook into 2013 and they may be building up positions on the basis of that." Safaricom raised its forecast for full-year revenue growth to about 12 percent from low-to-middle single digits after it posted a 113 percent jump in first-half profits to 11.5 billion shillings on Nov. 8. Musau said most retail investors were profit taking on Safaricom after the share price rallied to a two-year high on Nov. 9, creating supply for foreign investors. Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading carriers, rose for the fourth day in a row, edging up 0.4 percent to 12.25 shillings, the highest level in eight sessions. Analysts said they expected the airline, 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM,to recover from high staff costs after its retrenchment program in September, which is expected yield savings of 1.2 billion shillings a year. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 85.60/80 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's 85.70/80, helped by central bank's tightening of excess money supply in the market. During the session, the central bank absorbed 10 billion shillings via the repurchase agreements at 6.925 percent. It received bids worth 10.31 billion shillings. This year, the central bank has regularly mopped up excess shillings from the market via repurchase agreements to stabilise the currency, which is down 0.5 percent year-to-date. The shilling is seen range-bound in coming days as companies withdraw money from banks to pay value-added taxes (VAT), which are due around the 20th day of every month, helping tighten liquidity in the market. "Taxes are going out next week ... that will drain a bit of liquidity," Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered said, adding that high investor demand in the short-end of the government paper would also help drain out excess shillings. The yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.621 percent on Thursday from 10.346 percent last week, The central bank said it received bids worth 25.1 billion shillings for the 4 billion shillings on offer, a 628 percent subscription rate, and accepted bids worth 12.1 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)