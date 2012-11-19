* Importers' dollar orders could weaken shilling * Safaricom, Equity Bank drag bourse lower * Shares could extend bull-run (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 19 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday, but traders said it might slip on the back of importers buying dollars to make purchases for Christmas, while stocks dipped after market heavyweights fell. The shilling was posted at 85.60/80 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT close, same level it closed at on Friday. Traders said they expected the local currency to trend towards the 86.00 level by the end of the week, but support was seen coming from the central bank's open market operations. "Most corporates are closing their books as the year-end approaches, hence the reduced activity. But demand for dollars from importers buying goods for the Christmas season could weigh on the shilling," said Chris Rwengo, head of trading at Standard Chartered Bank. The shilling has been propped up this year by a relatively tight monetary stance from the central bank, which has also regularly mopped up shilling liquidity from the market via repurchase agreements. On Monday, the central bank accepted all the 7.45 billion shillings ($87.1 million) it received in repo bids after offering 10 billion shillings. In stocks, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell for the second straight session as investors took profits on highly capitalised stocks that posted results in the last two weeks. Safaricom, the leading telecoms provider that doubled its half year profit, fell 1.1 percent to 4.60 shillings per share, while Equity Bank, the country's biggest bank by depositors, shed 1 percent to 24.50 shillings. "Some guys are getting out of these counters after the earnings season," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "However, sustained investor interest and effects of the cut in the central bank rate are expected to continue boosting activity at the bourse." The Nairobi bourse is the third-best performer in Africa, with the benchmark share index up 29.7 percent year-to-date, after Uganda's and Nigeria's. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 758 million shillings were traded, down from 1.3 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)