* Shilling outlooks bearish on importers dollar orders * Safaricom extends rally as investors seek value stocks (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 21 The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by tea exporters selling dollars and the central bank mopping up liquidity, while Safaricom again led shares higher. The shilling closed at 85.60/80 against the greenback, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 84.70/80. "We've seen some inflows from the tea sector which are supporting the shilling," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. "The central bank mopping up shillings is also supporting it." Tea, the leading foreign exchange earner in east Africa's biggest economy, is auctioned each Tuesday. At this week's sale prices rose on improved demand. The central bank has soaked up excess liquidity from the market this year using repurchase agreements to stabilise the currency, which is down 0.6 percent year-to-date. However, traders said technical charts showed the shilling would weaken in the short-term as importers buy greenbacks ahead of the festive season, with its support level seen at 86.00. On the Nairobi bourse, shares of telecoms provider Safaricom rose by 2.1 percent rise to 4.75 shillings helping the main share index to add 0.3 percent to 4,171.87 points, its second straight day as top gainer. Safaricom, one of the most traded stocks and the second-most capitalised on the bourse, has rallied 56 percent this year on the back of improved earnings to beat the market average rise of 29 percent year-to-date. "Safaricom has rallied on value hunters and it will comfortably hold even after it breaks above 5 shillings a share," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank. Sugar grower and miller Mumias rose 2.7 percent to 5.75 shillings per share as it recovered from a slump after its full year profit fell by a third. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on a 20-year bond fell to 13.540 percent from 14.822 percent at a similar sale in June 2011. Yields on the six-month bills fell to 9.773 percent from 10.325 percent previously. "Yields are coming down in tandem with the MPC rate cuts and falling inflation," said Crispus Otieno, a trader at Afrika Investment Bank. The monetary policy committee has cut the benchmark rate by a total of 700 basis points since July to stand at 13 percent. (Editing by Toby Chopra)