NAIROBI, Nov 23 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Friday but traders said it was likely to weaken next week due to end-month demand for dollars from importers. At 0645 GMT, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.70/80 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 85.65/85. Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the shilling was expected to weaken next week, also facing pressure from commercial banks lowering their lending rates, which is expected to spur demand for imported goods. "It still looks bearish," Gatobu said. Policymakers have cut official lending rates by 700 basis points in three meetings since July, to 11 percent, prompting commercial banks to ease the cost of credit. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Patrick Graham)