NAIROBI, Dec 3 The Kenyan shilling held
steady on Monday thanks to the central bank's tight rein on
banking liquidity and traders bet inflows from tourism and
Kenyans sending money home from abroad would drive it higher.
At 0715 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
85.75/95 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of
85.80/86.000.
"Kenyans in the diaspora normally send money home (ahead of
the Christmas holidays), that might give us some good support on
the shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.
Remittances from Kenyans working in the West are a major
source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy
alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. Remittances soared to a
record $891.1 million in 2011.
Gatobu said tourism inflows in the December peak season were
also expected to lend support to the shilling. However, he
warned that low tourist numbers ahead of the March elections may
prove a drag on the local currency after Christmas holidays.
Traders added that a larger-than-expected drop in annual
inflation, which fell to 3.25 percent in November
from 4.14 percent a month earlier, pointed to further easing
when policymakers meet in January.
"(Inflation falling to) 3.25 percent was a shocker and it
probably points to another cut by the central bank in January,"
said Chris Muiga, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank.
"The shilling is on the back foot (because) next year we are
heading towards an election so there is political risk coming
into the equation."
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Patrick Graham)