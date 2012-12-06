* Investors take profits on 2012 bull-run
* Shilling seen supported by remittances
(Recast with closer, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Dec 6 Kenya's main share index
fell nearly one percent to a seven-week low on Thursday as
investors, concerned over rising political risk ahead of the
general election next year, cashed in on this year's bull run.
East Africa's biggest economy is gearing up for the first
presidential election since a disputed vote in late 2007 sparked
nationwide ethnic violence that killed more than 1,200 people.
The benchmark share index has climbed 27 percent this year
as falling inflation and a sharp fall in yields on government
debt made equities a more attractive proposition after a poor
2011.
The NSE-20 fell 0.9 percent on Thursday to 4,022.64 points.
"Most guys are cashing in on the gains made this year.
They're getting a bit jittery because of the elections," said
Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities.
The political temperature rose a notch this week as the
country's leading politicians scrambled to seal deals and forge
alliances ahead of the March 4 poll.
On Tuesday, Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga said on
Tuesday he would join forces with the country's vice president
in next year's election, to challenge another alliance headed by
two senior politicians facing charges of crimes against
humanity.
The main index has shed 2.8 percent in the last eight
sessions.
KenGen, the country's main power producer, led the
day's losers, dropping 7.2 percent to 9 shillings a share after
it started trading without a 0.60 shillings dividend.
Shares in dry cell battery manufacturer Eveready East Africa
jumped 35 percent to hit an intra-day high of 2.50
shillings ($0.03) before falling back to 2.25 shillings as
investors reacted to its swing into profit.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed steady
against the dollar at 86.00/10 per dollar, compared to
Wednesday's close of 85.95/86.15.
Traders said they expected remittances by Kenyans abroad
sending money home for the holidays to support the local
currency.
"There are some Diaspora inflows in the market that will
support the shilling for now," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at
African Banking Corporation.
Remittances are a key source of hard currency for the east
African nation. It received $876.3 million in such inflows in
the first nine months of this year, surpassing the $891.1
million received in the whole of 2011.
The shilling has been fairly stable this year, supported by
the relatively tight hold the central bank has kept on banking
sector liquidity.
In fixed income, the weighted average yield on the
three-month Treasury bills fell for a third straight
week to 8.339 percent on Thursday at an under-subscribed sale,
from 8.445 percent last week.
Government and corporate bonds worth 1.1 billion shillings
were traded, down from 1.7 billion shillings on Wednesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Editing by Richard Lough; editing by Ron Askew)