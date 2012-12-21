NAIROBI, Dec 21 The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Friday, as greenback demand from importers waned ahead of the festive season and traders said inflows from tourism would support the shilling. The shilling was quoted at 85.85/86.05 per dollar at 0807 GMT, unchanged from Thursday's close of 85.90/86.10 and unmoved by an attack that killed 28 villagers in a coastal region that is important for tourism. "We have seen quietness on all counters, mainly driven by buyers of the dollar who are closing for the festive season," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. "During the festive season we expect inflows from tourism and remittances." Tourism is a key source foreign exchange and also a top earner in east Africa's biggest economy, alongside tea and agriculture, raking in $1.2 billion last year. Raiders killed 28 villagers and burnt homes in an early morning attack in Kenya's volatile coastal Tana Delta region following ethnic clashes. The coastal region is one of the country's main tourist destinations. [ID: nL5E8NL1JL] More than 100 people died in a series of attacks in the area earlier in August and September this year. Gatobu said he did not expect any immediate impact on tourism following the killings, but added that issuance of travel bans to Kenya by western government would hurt the sector. Tourist numbers on the coast have already tumbled on fears of a repeat of the ethnic violence that rocked the country following the disputed 2007 election. The shilling, which is 0.8 percent weaker than the dollar in the year to date, has in part been supported by the central bank's regular mopping up of additional supplies of shillings from the market this year. On Thursday, the central bank absorbed 6.95 billion shillings through repurchase agreements, all the bids it received for the 10 billion it had intended to mop up. Duncan Kinuthia, head of treasury at Commercial Bank of Africa, said the local currency was inclined to strengthen on the back of remittances. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Patrick Graham)