NAIROBI, Dec 24 The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday as most commercial banks in the market prepared to close for the Christmas holidays. At 0745 GMT, banks quoted the shilling at 85.80/86.00 to the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 85.85/95. "Its quiet because there is no demand. Most buyers have closed for the holiday," said John Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. "We expect this trend to continue this week." Banks will be closed on Tuesday for Christmas and on Wednesday for Boxing Day. The shilling, which is 0.8 percent weaker than the dollar in the year to date, has been largely supported by the central bank's regular mopping up of additional supplies of shillings from the market this year. On Friday, the central bank absorbed 2.5 billion shillings ($29.11 million) through repurchase agreements, all the bids it received for the 3.5 billion it had intended to mop up. "Today, we expect the unit to continue trading within the current ranges as little is expected by way of activity in the local market," a Commercial Bank of Africa report said on Monday. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Pravin Char)