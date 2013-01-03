* Technical charts show shilling could weaken further * Foreign investors support Kenyan bourse (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Jan 3 The Kenyan shilling stuck around a seven-month low on Thursday due to dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors and was expected to weaken further in coming sessions. In stocks, the benchmark share index rose for the third straight session. The shilling was posted at 86.40/60 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, compared with Wednesday's close of 86.35/45 per dollar. It last went lower when it hit 87.75 on May 31, 2012, in choppy trading. "I think we are still seeing demand coming from manufacturing, energy and oil guys who were on holiday," Dickson Magecha, a senior trader at Standard Charted Bank, said. Traders said they expected the shilling, which is already 0.4 percent down on the dollar in the two sessions this year, to target 87.00 against the dollar in coming days. Technical analysis of the shilling's 14-day and 50-day weighted moving average shows it is expected to keep weakening in the short term. The shilling ended 2012 down 1 percent against the dollar with the central bank propping it up through regular liquidity taps via the repurchase agreements (repos) market. The bank absorbed 7.77 billion shillings ($90.1 million) on Thursday, all the bids it received for the 10 billion shillings it had offered in repos. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 index rose 0.5 percent to 4,159.52 points. Francis Mwangi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank, attributed said foreign investors were coming in as developed markets continued to grapple with the uncertain economic outlook. "To them economic risk carries more weight than the eminent political risk in Kenya ahead of the elections," Mwangi said. Kenya is scheduled to a presidential election in March, its first since a disputed 2007 poll unleashed deadly ethnic violence across the country. Kenya commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank by assets, gained 2.5 percent to 31 shillings a share, while retailer Uchumi added 2.1 percent to 19.50 shillings a share. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.122 percent at an under subscribed sale on Thursday from 8.138 percent at an auction last week. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)