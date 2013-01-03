* Technical charts show shilling could weaken further
* Foreign investors support Kenyan bourse
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Jan 3 The Kenyan shilling stuck
around a seven-month low on Thursday due to dollar demand from
the manufacturing and energy sectors and was expected to weaken
further in coming sessions.
In stocks, the benchmark share index rose for the
third straight session.
The shilling was posted at 86.40/60 per dollar at the 1300
GMT market close, compared with Wednesday's close of 86.35/45
per dollar. It last went lower when it hit 87.75 on May 31,
2012, in choppy trading.
"I think we are still seeing demand coming from
manufacturing, energy and oil guys who were on holiday," Dickson
Magecha, a senior trader at Standard Charted Bank, said.
Traders said they expected the shilling, which is already
0.4 percent down on the dollar in the two sessions this year, to
target 87.00 against the dollar in coming days.
Technical analysis of the shilling's 14-day and 50-day
weighted moving average shows it is expected to keep weakening
in the short term.
The shilling ended 2012 down 1 percent against the dollar
with the central bank propping it up through regular liquidity
taps via the repurchase agreements (repos) market.
The bank absorbed 7.77 billion shillings ($90.1 million) on
Thursday, all the bids it received for the 10 billion shillings
it had offered in repos.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
index rose 0.5 percent to 4,159.52 points.
Francis Mwangi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank,
attributed said foreign investors were coming in as developed
markets continued to grapple with the uncertain economic
outlook.
"To them economic risk carries more weight than the eminent
political risk in Kenya ahead of the elections," Mwangi said.
Kenya is scheduled to a presidential election in March, its
first since a disputed 2007 poll unleashed deadly ethnic
violence across the country.
Kenya commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank
by assets, gained 2.5 percent to 31 shillings a share, while
retailer Uchumi added 2.1 percent to 19.50 shillings a
share.
In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 91-day
Treasury bills fell to 8.122 percent at an under
subscribed sale on Thursday from 8.138 percent at an auction
last week.
($1 = 86.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)