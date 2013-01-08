NAIROBI, Jan 8 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by the central bank's sale of greenbacks to commercial banks in the previous two sessions after the shilling slid. At 0740 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.35/55 per dollar from Monday's close of 86.50/70. The shilling had sunk to a seven-month low of 86.65/75 to the dollar during the first trading session of the year on January 2. "The shilling was weakening sharply on the back of actual real money demand," said Chris Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, adding that the move down had forced the central bank's hand in the market. It was not immediately clear how much the central bank had pumped into the market in dollars. Traders attributed the pressure on the shilling to massive demand for dollars from importers after December holidays. Market participants have praised the central bank for maintaining a stable exchange rate since last year. The bank has attained stability by using tools such as repurchase agreements, to soak up excess liquidity from the market, and by building up its hard currency reserves. The country's official usable foreign exchange reserves edged down to $5.369 billion last week from $5.396 billion a week earlier, the central bank said. Like other frontier economies in east Africa, the currency of the country of 40 million people has come under pressure in recent years from high fuel prices in global markets, as well as a jump in imports on the back of economic growth. With their reliance on farm exports and services like tourism, the countries lack a sustainable exports base that could prop up their currencies. Dickson Magecha, a senior trader at Standard Chartered Bank said central bank was likely to continue selling dollars in the market, to preempt further weakening of the shilling. "The reserves levels are pretty decent. Central bank should have the muscle to meet any sudden or huge demand for dollars," Magecha said, adding the shilling would trade at between 86.30-70 per dollar for the rest of the session. The market was also awaiting the central bank's rate decision when policymakers meet on Jan. 10, for further insights on the likely direction of the shilling, traders said. "Right now they can either support the economy by reducing rates or support the currency by keeping liquidity tight," said Muiga. The central bank is expected to cut its benchmark lending rate by one percentage point to 10 percent to stimulate the economy, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.  ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Catherine Evans)