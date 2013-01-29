* Cbank injects dollars for the 7th session this year * Oil sector dollar orders weigh on shilling * Liquidity tightens on bond payments (Adds details, traders' quotes) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 29 Kenya's central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars early on Tuesday to support the local currency after it weakened to a new one-year low on strong importer demand for greenbacks, traders said. The shilling fell 0.4 percent to touch an intraday low of 87.80/88.00 to the dollar, last touched on Jan. 5, 2012, when it hit 89.00. It recovered to trade at 87.50/70 at 0713 GMT after the central bank sold dollars, and was still being quoted at the same level at 0739 GMT. "The central bank came in to sell dollars again after the shilling touched 88," said a trader at one commercial bank. The central bank has pumped in dollars during seven different trading sessions so far this year to support the shilling. Traders said the shilling had come under pressured from oil importers buying dollars to meet their end month supplies. "With the central bank's interventions, 88.00 is still the initial support level," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking corporation. Traders said liquidity had also tightened in the market with overnight interest rates on the interbank market rising steadily over 11 straight sessions to 6.67 percent on Monday. The central bank has also been mopping up liquidity using repurchase agreements (repo) since last year to support the shilling. On Monday, the bank received bids worth 2.7 billion shillings for the 4 billion shillings ($45.7 million) it had offered in repurchase agreements that day. It accepted all the bids at a weighted average interest rate of 6.5 percent. Traders said the central bank could effectively support the shilling through letting interest rates on repos to rise above 7 percent to encourage banks to offload their liquidity. "Liquidity is somewhat tighter as bond payments fall due," Muli said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa/Jeremy Gaunt)