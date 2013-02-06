* Shares rise 1.6 pct on earnings, dividend bets * Tea inflows, tight liquidity support shilling * 182-day T-bill yield ticks up on higher Jan inflation (Recasts with stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Feb 6 Kenya's main share index jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday, extending gains to a sixth straight session and lifted by expectations for a strong earnings season, which kicks off next week. The NSE-20 share index closed at 4,522.53 points and has now gained 9.4 percent since the start of the year, adding to a 29 percent rally last year. Equities analysts forecast strong company results after inflation and interest rates fell throughout 2012 and the shilling stabilised after a torrid 2011. "Investors are angling for earning season gains and dividends," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika investment Bank. "They are targeting financial, manufacturing and energy stocks." The country's leading commercial banks including Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya, Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank posted increases in nine-month profit of as much as 70 percent. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank by assets, rose 1.5 percent to 34.75 shillings a share, just shy of its all-time high of 35 shillings hit on Jan. 14, 2013. British American Tobacco gained 1.5 percent to trade at 529 shillings a share on expectation of a good interim dividend when the company announces its half-year results. The cigarette maker nearly doubled its dividend payout last year and its share price doubled in 2012. On the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling ended flat against the dollar as tea inflows counter-balanced dollar demand from the telecom and oil sectors. Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.55/75 to the dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close. "Liquidity is also a bit tight, with interbank rates rising," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. The central bank has been draining shillings from the market on a daily basis this year in a bid to support the currency, tightening liquidity and driving the interbank lending rate higher. Even so, the shilling has weakened 1.6 percent in the year-to-date as banks have been building up their long-dollar positions and importers stocked up on the U.S. currency amid fears of violence around general elections next month. The presidential and parliamentary votes will be the first since political opponents disputed President Mwai Kibaki's re-election in 2007, sparking nationwide fighting. In the debt market, the yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose for the first time in 10 weeks to 8.450 percent at auction on Wednesday, from 8.065 percent last week. Traders had said they expected yields to reverse after inflation rose for the first time in more than a year in January. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)