By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Feb 12 The Kenyan shilling firmed
against the dollar on Tuesday helped by the central bank's
squeeze on liquidity in the market, while the main share index
extended its rally to hit a 27-month high.
At the 1300 GMT closer, commercial banks posted the shilling
at 87.30/40 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close
of 87.45/65.
"It looks like the shilling will have some strength with
interest rates going up. (The central bank) has done some good
work to contain the shilling," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of
trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The weighted average interbank lending rate jumped to 8.8
percent on Monday from 8.3 percent on Friday. The rate, which
banks pay to borrow from each other overnight, has risen for 19
straight sessions from a low of 5.4 percent on Jan. 15.
Higher borrowing costs in the money markets make it
marginally more expensive for banks to fund long dollar
positions, hence offering support to the local currency.
The local currency has been under pressure this year from
importers buying dollars ahead of a presidential election on
March 4, and it is 1.4 percent down against the dollar in the
year-to-date.
The last presidential vote in 2007 was followed by ethnic
unrest that hurt the country's economy, and investors are
concerned the same might happen after next month's vote.
Traders said the shilling was also receiving support from
foreign investors who are buying Kenyan shares.
In stocks, the benchmark share index NSE-20 rose
for the 10th straight session, up 0.5 percent to 4,633.48
points, a level last touched on Nov. 9, 2010.
The main index has rallied 12 percent so far this year.
The rally has mainly been driven by investors buying stocks,
especially from banks, ahead of the release of full-year
earnings, which they expect to be strong due to falling interest
rate and lower inflation reading last year.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank
by assets, led the gains for the third straight session, adding
4.1 percent to close at 38.25 shillings a share. It hit a new
record high of 39 shillings during the session.
Traders said they expected the bank to post a minimum
earnings per share of 5.5 shillings for full year 2012 when it
unveils results on Feb. 27, up from 4.21 shillings in the first
nine months of the year.
"(Investors) are assuming fourth quarter results will be
stronger than it was in third quarter," said Francis Mwangi,
research analyst Standard Investment Bank.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth
1.35 billion shillings ($15.4 million) were traded, up from 320
million shillings on Monday.
($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings)
