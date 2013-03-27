* Investors eye speedy resolution of vote challenge * Court due to rule on Kenyatta's win on Saturday * Shares extend four-session rally, led by banks (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 27 The Kenyan shilling strengthened modestly on Wednesday, helped by investors who sold dollars in anticipation of a speedy resolution of a petition challenging the outcome of this month's presidential election. On the share market, the main NSE-20 index gained for the fourth straight session, led by banks. The shilling was posted at 85.55/75 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Tuesday's close of 85.70/90. "(Investors) are anticipating a quick resolution in the Supreme Court," said a trader at one commercial bank. "We've also seen some customers selling dollars." Defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga challenged Uhuru Kenyatta's win after a largely peaceful vote. The ruling is expected on Saturday. The court could rule in favour of another vote, but some investors are betting that Kenyatta's win will be upheld, avoiding further uncertainty. "Activity is likely to only pick up after the Supreme Court ruling," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a daily note. The shilling, which is up 0.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, has been hemmed within the 85-86 range in the last two weeks. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark index jumped 1.5 percent to 4,830.44 points. Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, soared 9 percent while Co-operative Bank climbed 7.2 percent. "Most banks are trading within their fair share value and are attracting a lot of interest from investors," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 364-day Treasury bills on sale on Wednesday inched up to 12.676 percent, while 182-day bills yield rose to 10.803 percent. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 3.1 billion shillings ($36.1 million) were traded, up from 1.6 billion shillings traded on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by John Stonestreet)