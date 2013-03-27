* Investors eye speedy resolution of vote challenge
* Court due to rule on Kenyatta's win on Saturday
* Shares extend four-session rally, led by banks
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 27 The Kenyan shilling
strengthened modestly on Wednesday, helped by investors who sold
dollars in anticipation of a speedy resolution of a petition
challenging the outcome of this month's presidential election.
On the share market, the main NSE-20 index gained
for the fourth straight session, led by banks.
The shilling was posted at 85.55/75 per dollar at the 1300
GMT market close, stronger than Tuesday's close of 85.70/90.
"(Investors) are anticipating a quick resolution in the
Supreme Court," said a trader at one commercial bank. "We've
also seen some customers selling dollars."
Defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga challenged
Uhuru Kenyatta's win after a largely peaceful vote. The ruling
is expected on Saturday. The court could rule in favour of
another vote, but some investors are betting that Kenyatta's win
will be upheld, avoiding further uncertainty.
"Activity is likely to only pick up after the Supreme Court
ruling," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a daily note.
The shilling, which is up 0.3 percent against the dollar so
far this year, has been hemmed within the 85-86 range in the
last two weeks.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark index
jumped 1.5 percent to 4,830.44 points.
Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by
customers, soared 9 percent while Co-operative Bank
climbed 7.2 percent.
"Most banks are trading within their fair share value and
are attracting a lot of interest from investors," said Ronald
Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 364-day
Treasury bills on sale on Wednesday inched up to
12.676 percent, while 182-day bills yield rose to 10.803
percent.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 3.1 billion
shillings ($36.1 million) were traded, up from 1.6 billion
shillings traded on Tuesday.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)