* Shares retreat cumulative 1.6 pct over three sessions
* Traders say shilling's outlook remains positive
(Recasts with shares)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 16 Kenya's main share index fell
for the third straight session on Tuesday as profit-taking
gathered pace after a post-election rally, while the shilling
held steady against the dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.9 percent
to 4,947.51, extending its three-session retreat to 1.6 percent.
It is up 21 percent so far this year.
The index had rallied over 11 percent since the March 4
presidential election passed off peacefully, in contrast to the
previous poll five years ago when a disputed outcome led to
violence that killed more than 1,200 people and brought the
economy to its knees.
This time around, a challenge to the result was settled by
the Supreme Court, which upheld Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.
"Most stocks remained in the red on sustained profit
taking," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
Nation Media Group, the region's leading media
house, dropped a further 7.1 percent to 314 shillings. It had
tumbled 14.4 percent on Monday after going ex-dividend and
shedding rights to a 1-for-5 bonus issue.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at
83.80/84.00 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, the same level as
on Monday. The currency has gained 2.2 percent since the
election and is up 2.6 percent year-to-date.
"We expect some limited corrections every now and then as
dollar orders filter into the market, however overall the
shilling still looks set for more gains," said a trader at one
commercial bank.
Technical charts showed the shilling's next resistance level
at 83.20 to the dollar, a one-year high, traders said.
In the debt market, bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings ($16.7
million) were traded, down from 1.8 billion shillings on Monday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Trevelyan)