(Corrects share index on April 18 to 4,902.60 points (not 4,602.60 points) * Foreign investor inflows into bonds to buoy shilling * Bank stocks drag share index lower, Q1 earnings eyed By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 18 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday but traders expected it to gain in the short term on demand from offshore investors expected to bid at government bond auctions next week. On the stock market, banking stocks drew profit taking, dragging the main index lower. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.70/90, unchanged from Wednesday's close. "Next week we have bonds on sale that might attract foreign investors due to high yields," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The central bank is scheduled to auction five-year and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($298.69 million) on April 24. Debt yields rose in the run-up to the presidential election on March 4 as concerns that violence seen after the previous poll five years ago would be repeated led investors to demand higher returns. Yields have fallen since the vote passed off peacefully. Traders said the shilling, which has gained 2.9 percent against the dollar so far this year, is poised to reach 83.20 to the U.S. currency, a level it has not hit since May last year. On the stock market, the benchmark index fell for the fifth straight session, by 0.6 percent to close at 4,902.60 points. Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya dropped 5.7 percent to 300 shillings after it started trading without a 12.50 shilling dividend per share. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, fell 1.8 percent to 41 shillings a share as it came off an all-time high due to profit taking. "Profit taking continues to weigh down some stocks, mainly banks that had risen to overpriced positions," said Anthony Kimani, an analyst at Genghis Capital. "But expectations of good Q1 results from the banking sector will stoke investors' appetite." In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills fell to 10.258 percent at an auction, from 10.423 percent before, the central bank said. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.8 billion shillings ($21.5 million) were traded, down from 2.7 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)